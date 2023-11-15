Jeffrey Epstein’s Victims Renew Calls for Prince Andrew to Meet FBI Investigators, as His Friend Peter Nygard Is Convicted of Sexual Assault

Another week, another Prince Andrew sex-assault related controversy.

The Jeffrey Epstein ‘saga’ being far from over, there is now another irritant in the mix: disgraced Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard.

Andrew was reportedly Nygard’s friend, having been hosted by the Finnish-Canadian businessman in his estate in the Bahamas.

Nygard’s recent conviction for sexual assault comes as another piece in the puzzle of the Duke of York’s constant association with sex offenders.

His long-time association with convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell have been explored in the media in a myriad of ways – a thousand cuts to his frayed reputation, leading to his removal as a working Royal, and the loss of many associated titles and privileges.

Andrew is now facing renewed calls to meet FBI investigators, after Nygard was convicted on four counts of sexual assault.

Daily Mail reported:

“Now victims of Prince Andrew’s friend, paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, have accused the prince of being dishonest over his claim to want to help them get justice.”

“Spencer Kuvin, who represents several women abused by Epstein: ‘If Prince Andrew is innocent, he should provide a full interview to the FBI. ‘His continued silence in the face of multiple close friends being convicted of sexual assault – Ghislaine Maxwell and now Peter Nygard – reeks of a guilty conscience.’

Another victim of Epstein’s abuse, 35, said: ‘Andrew’s words were just hollow. It is clear to many he never had any intention of helping any of us’.”

Andrew settled with Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre for the reported amount of £12million.

Giuffre was Epstein’s ‘sex slave’, and accused the Duke of sleeping with her, a claim Andrew denied, as he admitted no liability in the settlement.

Read more: