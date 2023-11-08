Ivanka Trump Arrives at NYC Court for the Letitia James Show Trial – Wicked Regime Is Now Targeting the Trump Kids (VIDEO)

Ivanka Trump arrived this morning at the New York City courthouse where she will testify in the feckless lawfare suit against her father President Trump and the Trump business empire.

The court will hear today from Donald Trump’s highly successful daughter Ivanka in the New York case to pilfer the family’s fortune.

Ivanka Trump looked as beautiful and elegant as ever as she exited her vehicle to enter the courthouse where she will be used as a pawn by the regime in their quest to destroy President Trump, his business empire, and his children.

The Trump family is in court in New York for running a business where they took loans from banks and paid them back with interest. This is all they got. America is watching the country shifts into its next phase where lawless Democrats can roam the halls of Congress and take millions in bribes from foreign regimes and Republicans are persecuted for paying back their loans.

And now they are going after the Trump kids.

This is a whole new level of tyranny. We crossed it this week.

Via Midnight Rider.