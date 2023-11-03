IT’S HERE! Lara Logan Releases Her Exclusive Investigation on RAY EPPS! – With Never-Seen-Before Ray Epps Footage! – VIDEO

by

Lara Logan released her much anticipated exclusive investigation Friday on Ray Epps at Truth in Media website.

In today’s video — Lara Logan asks why was Ray Epps treated as victim by the same people who condemned almost everyone around him as a threat?

We try to answer some lingering questions about the one “election-denying-Donald Trump-supporter” the media and the government didn’t seem to hate.

Lara Logan shares never-before-seen footage of Ray Epps from January 5th and 6th.

And the footage from the violence December Stop the Steal rally is riveting!

THIS IS A MUST-SEE

Reaction.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

