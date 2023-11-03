IT’S HERE! Lara Logan Releases Her Exclusive Investigation on RAY EPPS! – With Never-Seen-Before Ray Epps Footage! – VIDEO

Lara Logan released her much anticipated exclusive investigation Friday on Ray Epps at Truth in Media website.

In today’s video — Lara Logan asks why was Ray Epps treated as victim by the same people who condemned almost everyone around him as a threat?

We try to answer some lingering questions about the one “election-denying-Donald Trump-supporter” the media and the government didn’t seem to hate.

Lara Logan shares never-before-seen footage of Ray Epps from January 5th and 6th.

And the footage from the violence December Stop the Steal rally is riveting!

