IT’S HERE! Lara Logan Releases Her Exclusive Investigation on RAY EPPS! – With Never-Seen-Before Ray Epps Footage! – VIDEO

Lara Logan released her much anticipated exclusive investigation Friday on Ray Epps at Truth in Media website.
In today’s video — Lara Logan asks why was Ray Epps treated as victim by the same people who condemned almost everyone around him as a threat?
We try to answer some lingering questions about the one “election-denying-Donald Trump-supporter” the media and the government didn’t seem to hate.
Lara Logan shares never-before-seen footage of Ray Epps from January 5th and 6th.
And the footage from the violence December Stop the Steal rally is riveting!
THIS IS A MUST-SEE
Why was Ray Epps treated as victim by the same people who condemned almost everyone around him as a threat?
We try to answer some lingering questions about the one "election-denying-Donald Trump-supporter" the media and the government didn't seem to hate. pic.twitter.com/1u5dXtSGLv
— Truth In Media (@Truth_InMedia) November 3, 2023
Reaction.
MUST Watch! Was Ray Epps working for Nancy Pelosi through cutouts John Sullivan, Mikhiel Vos, Alexandra Pelosi & Yogananda Pittman to ensure the breach of the Capitol occurred to stop the objections from being heard uncensored on CSPAN? Remember that to this point, everything… https://t.co/A8Q8fchorr
— Ivan Raiklin (@IvanRaiklin) November 3, 2023