Israeli Army Eliminates Cowardly Hamas Terrorist Who Held 1000 Palestinians Hostage as Human Shields in a Hospital

The Israeli Army IDF and Shin Bet security service killed a terrorist who held hostage approximately 1,000 Gazan residents at the Rantisi Hospital in the Gaza Strip, they said in a joint announcement.

Based on precise intelligence, and with the direction of IDF ground troops, IDF aircraft struck Ahmed Siam, a company commander of the Naser Radwan Company of the Hamas terrorist organization, Arutz Sheva reports.

Two days ago, the IDF revealed Siam held approximately 1,000 Gazan residents hostage at Rantisi Hospital and prevented them from evacuating southwards for their safety, Arutz Sheva writes.

Ahmed Siam was killed while hiding in the “al Buraq” school like a little girl, where additional terrorists under his command were also cowering and were also killed.

“Ahmed Siam demonstrates once again that Hamas uses the civilians of the Gaza Strip as human shields for terror purposes,” the IDF said.

In another classic example of Hamas terrorist cowardice, the 551st Brigade, consisting of reserve commando and paratrooper soldiers, found weapons, ammunition, and explosive devices stashed in a kindergarten in the Beit Hanoun area and destroyed them.

Just imagine how depraved you have to be to hide high explosives in a toddler’s kindergarden.

