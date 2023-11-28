Irish Socialist Councillor Lillian Seenoi-Barr Says Irishmen “Terrorists” are the Problem – NOT the Migrants Stabbing Children (VIDEO)

Five people, including children, were stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday by a suspect whose identity has not yet been released.

Three children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital with stab wounds. One child was severely injured.

It was later discovered a migrant from Algeria was behind the vicious knife attack on children.

Irish citizens rioted in the streets after this latest horrific attack by an immigrant.

Irish Socialist Councillor Lillian Seenoi-Barr spoke to the BBC since the brutal stabbing attack.

Seenoi-Barr says the Irish in Ireland are the problem. Everyone is scared of them.

Councillor Lillian Seenoi-Barr: I’ve been speaking to so many leaders since Friday. In fact, I haven’t had good sleep because we’ve just been discussing the same issues. People are very fearful. They are terrified of even thinking they will walk on the street. Not just in Dublin, across Ireland right now. They know that there’s a voice note circulating on social media calling for people to harm them, killing every immigrant in this country. It is very unsettling. Everyone is living on edge right now and we need to do something about it. We cannot continue ignoring that this is a small minority of far right. It is an organized terrorist group of people who want to harm immigrants in this country and we have to take action now! We can’t keep on calling them a small, dangerous group of people because it is an organized group of people who are radicalizing young people and encouraging them to go and harm others who are just living peacefully, who wants to live a peaceful life in this country.

She said nothing about the children being stabbed. Not one word.