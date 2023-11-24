Individuals Involved in the Car Explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls Revealed by Police

The names of the individuals killed in a horrifying crash on Rainbow Bridge Wednesday have been officially identified.

As the Daily Mail reported, the Niagara Falls Police Department shared the deceased victims are Kurt and Monica Villani, a married couple.

The paper reports Villani and his wife resided in Grand Island, New York, which was less than ten miles south of where the crash took place. They were married in May 1995.

The couple is survived by their two children, son, Kurt Jr. and daughter, Mia. The family operated Gui’s Lumber which has seven locations, including one in Niagara Falls.

The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila previously reported an affluent man driving a $300,000 Bentley Excelsior X caused the fiery accident at the Rainbow Bridge near Niagara Falls on Wednesday. He and the passenger both died in the explosion. The couple were on their way to a KISS concert when the accident occurred.

As TGP reported, the accident sparked fears of a terrorist attack, and four border crossings along with Buffalo International Airport were shut down for several hours. The Biden regime initially could not rule terrorism “in or out.”

Federal and state authorities eventually revealed their investigators had found no evidence of an act of terror.

The FBI released a statement on the Rainbow Bridge Wednesday evening.

A search of the scene revealed no explosive materials, and no terrorism nexus was identified. The matter has been turned over to the Niagara Falls Police Department as traffic investigation.

Members of the Grand Island community paid tribute to Kurt and Monica Villani on Thursday.