‘I’m Working Three Jobs…My House is More Expensive’ – Latino Biden Voters in Georgia Have Buyer’s Remorse (VIDEO)

With inflation through the roof and the cost of living being what it is, voters are showing regret for voting for old Joe Biden.

CNN traveled to Dalton, Georgia to speak with Latino residents.

According to CNN, many of the Latino voters they spoke to in Dalton “view the Trump years as better.”

One voter, Juan Manuel Ferreira Zamora told CNN, “Our Latino community say when Trump was the president, we don’t have high gas or inflation of food, so this is the truth.”

CNN asked another Latino Biden voter in Georgia: “Are you happy with your vote for Joe Biden?”

She replied, “I’m working three jobs because I have to pay more, like my house is more expensive…”

No kidding! You get what you vote for!

"Are you happy with your vote for Joe Biden?" 2020 BIDEN VOTER: "Well, I didn't see something, like, really change … I'm working three jobs because I have to pay more, like my house is more expensive…"

CNN cited the New York Times and Siena College poll which shows the gap closing between Biden and Trump among Latino voters. Biden at 50% and Trump at 42%.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported about a New York times poll showing more support from Black Voters that has helped Trump in battleground states.

According to recent surveys, Trump is making significant headway in key battleground states, thanks to an unprecedented level of support from Black voters, historically a strong base for Democrats and Joe Biden. This support now stands at 22 percent for Trump, a figure that no Republican has seen in modern presidential politics.

New York Times/Siena College Poll showing Trump ahead in five out of six swing states.

It’s not looking so good for crooked Joe Biden and his regime of thugs.

It did not take long for the leftist media sharks to throw their man under the bus. The Gateway Pundit also reported that an ABC panel discussed how Biden should be replaced with another Democrat candidate in light of these poll numbers.

An ABC panel last Sunday openly discussed Joe Biden, the most popular president in US history, stepping aside and being replaced by another Democrat after a new NYT poll shows Trump leading in 5 crucial swing states.

