Illegal Alien Wanted For Terrorism Arrested Near One World Trade Center 2 Weeks After Biden’s DHS Let Him into US

Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced last month in a news release that it had taken into custody a foreign national terrorism suspect who had been released by border authorities two weeks earlier.

The unnamed “unlawfully present Mauritanian or Senegalese citizen” was apprehended the second time in New York City on October 17 after having been processed and released on his own recognizance near the southern border on October 3.

Border Patrol agents first encountered the 29 year old illegal immigrant near Lukeville, Arizona, and served him with a Notice to Appear in New York, Fox News reported.

A week later, Homeland Security Investigations contacted Enforcement and Removal Operations in the city, stating that the man was wanted by the West African nation of Senegal on terrorism charges.

According to Fox, the man was wanted for “criminal conspiracy in relation to a terrorist organization; destruction, degradation and damages in relation to a terrorist organization; direct provocation of an armed crowd and acts (or preparatory acts) aimed at compromising public safety,” when he was released by the Biden administration.

The second time around, however, he was taken into custody “without incident” by agents with ICE’s New York City Fugitive Operations.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, such incidents should be next to impossible.

“Our border security efforts include biometric and biographic screening and vetting,” a DHS official told Fox earlier this week. “CBP screens and vets every individual encountered, and if an individual is determined to pose a potential threat to national security or public safety, in coordination with the Joint Terrorism Taskforce (JTTF), we either deny admission, detain, remove, or refer them to other federal agencies for further vetting and prosecution as appropriate.”

If that process worked without error, of course, this man would never have been released in Arizona in the first place.

Breitbart noted Friday that DHS has released roughly 2.5 million illegal immigrants into U.S. cities since President Joe Biden took office in 2021.

In addition, nearly 150 illegals on the FBI’s Terrorism Watchlist have been taken into custody by Border Patrol agents and over 61,000 individuals labeled as “Special Interest Aliens” have been released into the country.

Special Interest Aliens, according to the DHS, are those with “suspicious travel patterns who [therefore] may pose a national security risk.”

You can read the entire news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement here:

NEW YORK – On Oct. 17, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York City announced the arrest of an unlawfully present Mauritanian or Senegalese citizen wanted by Senegalese authorities for criminal conspiracy in relation to a terrorist organization; destruction, degradation and damages in relation to a terrorist organization; acts or preparatory acts aimed at compromising public safety or causing serious political troubles; direct provocation of an armed crowd; and holding arms without prior administrative authorization.

ERO New York City’s Fugitive Operations team arrested the 29-year-old noncitizen without incident outside of 26 Federal Plaza in New York. He will remain in custody, without bond, pending removal proceedings.

“Noncitizens who are engaged in or suspected of supporting terrorism are a direct threat to our country’s national security and will be expeditiously removed from the United States,” said ERO New York City Field Office Director Kenneth Genalo. “ERO New York City will use every tool at our disposal to keep American citizens and residents safe from those who erroneously believe they can exploit our immigration laws to escape justice in other countries. We remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners to ensure individuals who commit unspeakable acts of violence are held accountable.”

On Oct. 3, U.S. Border Patrol encountered the noncitizen in the area of Monument Hill near Lukeville, Arizona. Officials processed him and served him a notice to appear as a noncitizen present without admission or parole. The noncitizen was released on his own recognizance and provided with documentation to report to ERO New York City.

On Oct. 10, Homeland Security Investigations agents attached to the FBI’s Counter Terrorism Division notified ERO New York City that the noncitizen was wanted in Senegal for terroristic activities.

Noncitizens placed into removal proceedings receive their legal due process from federal immigration judges in the immigration courts, which are administered by the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR). EOIR is an agency within the U.S. Department of Justice and is separate from the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Immigration judges in these courts make decisions based on the merits of each individual case. ICE officers carry out the removal decisions made by the federal immigration judges.

As one of ICE’s three operational directorates, ERO is the principal federal law enforcement authority in charge of domestic immigration enforcement. ERO’s mission is to protect the homeland through the arrest and removal of those who undermine the safety of U.S. communities and the integrity of U.S. immigration laws, and its primary areas of focus are interior enforcement operations, management of the agency’s detained and non-detained populations, and repatriation of noncitizens who have received final orders of removal. ERO’s workforce consists of more than 7,700 law enforcement and non-law enforcement support personnel across 25 domestic field offices and 208 locations nationwide, 30 overseas postings, and multiple temporary duty travel assignments along the border.

Members of the public can report crime and suspicious activity by calling 866-347-2423 or completing the online tip form.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.