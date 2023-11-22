ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Child Rapist in Martha’s Vineyard



Photo credit: ICE

An illegal alien child rapist was detained by ICE in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts last week.

Saulo Cardona Ferreira, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Brazil was criminally charged in Brazil for raping a 5-year-old child but he fled his home country and illegally entered the United States.

Brazilian authorities in Sorriso, Mato Grosso issued an arrest warrant for Ferreira after he was sentenced to 14 years in prison for raping a child.

It is unclear when and where Saulo Cardona Ferreira illegally entered the United States. Border Patrol considers him a “gotaway.”

“This undocumented Brazilian national represented a significant threat to the inhabitants of Martha’s Vineyard,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons said in a statement, according to Fox News.

“He sexually assaulted a five-year-old child in his homeland and then ran from authorities when held accountable for his actions. ERO Boston will not allow such predators to threaten our residents. We will continue to apprehend and remove anyone who attempts to use our New England community as a refuge from justice,” he said.

Excerpt from Fox News:

US Border Patrol apprehended 3.2 million illegal aliens in fiscal year 2023 (Oct 1-Sept 30).

Since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021, the number is estimated at 10 million illegal border crossers. That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.