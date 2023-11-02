“I Think It Goes All the Way from the Top Down to the Prosecutors and AGs” – Trump Attorney Alina Habba Claims Biden DOJ is Coordinating with DA’s Who Are Going After Trump – VIDEO

Trump Attorney Alina Habba joined Eric Bolling on Newsmax TV on Thursday following another court day in New York City where the Attorney General filed charges against President Trump in a case with no victims and no crimes.

New York Marxist AG Letitia James filed charges against President Trump for defrauding lenders – despite the fact there are no victims in the case and no banks were defrauded. Everyone made money.

The state wants to pilfer $250 million from the Trump family in damages.

Following today’s hearing Trump attorney Alina Habba told Newsmax the Biden Department of Justice is coordinating with the state AG’s office to bring down President Trump.

If true, this should call for immediate impeachment of Joe Biden.

Eric Bolling played this statement from Trump outside the New York court room.

Eric Bolling: …Control room, do you have that sound bite of Trump calling this election interference? President Trump: I’d rather be in New Hampshire or South Carolina or Ohio or a lot of other places, but I’m stuck here because I have a corrupt attorney general that communicates with the DOJ in Washington to keep me nice and busy because I’m leading biden in the polls by a lie. That’s all this is. This is election interference. Eric Bolling: …Do you think this is a coordinated effort by the left to derail the Trump campaign? Alina Habba: Well, I would invite anybody who’s interested to read the cross examination of Michael Cohen, where I specifically asked and elicited a response that said this. He was working with the DA, and while interviewing with the DA, the Attorney general’s office was sitting there with him, period. That says it all. This is absolutely coordinated. We know this is coordinated. There is no reason that all of these trials, all of these cases have all of the sudden come from things that, some of them go date back to when he was president. But they’re all hitting him when? In the year that he needs to be on the campaign trail and all of them are on rushed trial dates. It is absolutely coordinated, and I think it goes all the way from the top down to the attorneys, the prosecutors, the AGS, the Das. And there needs to be a complete cleanout of all of this corruption and politicization of anything in our justice system. It is so inappropriate.

This is absolutely a coordinated assault on President Trump by the Biden regime and crooked Democrats across the country.