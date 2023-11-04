Hunter Asks Biden-Appointed US Attorney to Investigate Biden Crime Family Whistleblower Tony Bobulinski – Oversight Committee Responds

Hunter Biden asked Biden-appointed US Attorney Matthew Graves to investigate Biden Crime Family whistleblower Tony Bobulinski over potential false statements to the FBI.

Recall that Tony Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the US Navy, was the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

Bobulinski has repeatedly stated that he met with Joe Biden numerous times to discuss Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals.

“There are hundreds of data points that Joe Biden was acting in – in a capitalistic term, I would say the chairman,” Bobulinski told Tucker Carlson in an interview last year.

Bobulinski also accused Hunter Biden of committing fraud against his business partners by secretly funneling over $5 million into his own investment firm.

On October 22, 2020, Bobulinski held a press conference where he confirmed Joe Biden lied about his involvement with Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals.

He also revealed Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy” would get a 10% cut of his deals through SinoHawk.

“In numerous communications with Hunter, Walker, Gilliar, and Jim Biden regarding the allocation of the equity ownership of SinoHawk, on May 13, 2017, I received an email concerning allocation of equity which says, ‘10% held by H for the big guy.’ In that email there’s no question that ‘H’ stands for Hunter, ‘big guy’ for his father, Joe Biden,” Bobulinski said.

Bobulinski continued, “In fact, Hunter often referred to his father as ‘the big guy,’ or ‘my chairman.'”

Tony Bobulinski said it was made clear to him not to mention Joe Biden’s involvement in writing.

WATCH:

The Biden clan is now trying to intimidate a potential witness in the Oversight Committee’s investigation into Joe Biden’s crimes. Hunter Biden is asking a US Attorney appointed by his own father to go after Tony Bobulinski.

Hunter’s lawyer Abbe Lowell said in a letter to Matthew Graves that contrary to what Bobulinski claims, he was not in Miami in 2017 for a meeting with Hunter Biden and other associates to discuss a joint venture with Ye.

Excerpt from NBC News:

Hunter Biden has asked the top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., to investigate a former business associate, alleging he lied to the FBI about their business relationship, according to a copy of a letter obtained by NBC News. The business associate, Tony Bobulinski, has said in several media interviews that 10% of a business deal involving a Chinese company and its executive Ye Jianming, was to be reserved by the partnership for the “big guy,” whom he identified as Joe Biden. “Specifically, we recently received information demonstrating that numerous statements made by Mr. Bobulinski in Washington, D.C. during an interview with the FBI on October 23, 2020, concerning our client, Hunter Biden, are false,” Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, wrote in the letter, dated Oct. 7. “The materials reveal the extraordinary lengths Mr. Bobulinski and other individuals were willing to go to implicate Mr. Biden or members of his family in some false and meritless allegations of wrongdoing,” Lowell wrote. “Even in an era in which people peddle knowing lies with the goal of their falsehoods being repeated and disseminated for their political advantage, these statements by Mr. Bobulinski cannot and must not go unchecked.”

The Oversight Committee responded.

“Hunter Biden and his legal team are once again attacking anyone who speaks out against the Bidens,” the Oversight Committee said. “This time, their target is Tony Bobulinski, a potential witness in our investigation.”

“We will not tolerate witness intimidation. The truth will come out soon enough despite the Biden team’s threatening tactics,” the Committee said.

“We will give Hunter the opportunity to clear the air and speak with us soon,” they said.