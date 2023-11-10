Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus Endorses Trump for 2024: ‘Saddened by What I See Happening to America’

Home Depot co-founder and billionaire Bernie Marcus has endorsed Donald Trump for president in a recent opinion piece.

This isn’t entirely surprising. Marcus has been a vocal critic of wokeness and other progressive policies for years now.

He also makes an excellent case for Trump.

He writes at Real Clear Politics:

High Stakes and a Simple Choice I am 94 years old and like many of you, I am exhausted by politics and saddened by what I see happening to America. I had hoped it was time for me to move to the sidelines and let younger generations continue the fight to preserve America’s founding freedoms and values. But, like so many of us, I realized that I could not let myself walk away; the stakes are just too high. We cannot let the America we see today be what we leave to our children and grandchildren. Many of our once-great cities have devolved into lawlessness with random violent attacks on innocent people, rampant looting, and large-scale homeless encampments. There are rarely consequences for the wrongdoers because George Soros-elected prosecutors across America refuse to prosecute them. Moreover, our southern border is unprotected, and millions of people we know nothing about pour into our nation to receive care and benefits that we cannot afford to provide to our struggling military veterans. Worse, many of the border crossers may be gang members who commit violent crimes here. Schoolchildren across America cannot read, write, or do basic math, while our educational leaders tell us that they know better than parents how to raise our children. Working men and women are struggling to provide for their families and must raid their retirement funds just to feed, clothe, and take care of their children. These are just a few of the problems America is facing after three years of bad government policies. They cannot be our legacy.

He goes on at some length about what the left has done to the country in recent years. Finally, he comes to this point:

For these reasons, I endorse Donald J. Trump as the nominee of the Republican Party and as our next President. I endorse him not only because he has the best chance of winning the general election but because he is the best person to take on and dismantle the administrative state that is strangling America.

It’s amazing how quickly things are falling apart under Biden. It’s like the country and the world are on fire.