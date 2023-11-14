HOLY MOLEY! Video Released Showing Georgia’s Ruby Freeman Saying She Doesn’t Want to Talk with “WHITE GUYS”

This post was originally posted at JoeHoft.com. We are republishing it with permission.

Ruby Freeman, who was one of the individuals who stuck around on Election Night 2020 in Fulton County Georgia’s State Farm Arena and shoved ballots through machines multiple times was caught on video in a racist rant complaining about “white guys.”

Harrison Floyd, the former director Black Voices for Trump, was one of the indicted Trump supporters in Fulton County, Georgia in late August. Floyd and 19 others including President Trump were charged with RICO violations in the Trump et al case, charges usually reserved for violent crimes and criminal enterprises.

Harrison Floyd is a Marine Corps veteran and was the only one indicted who was denied bail and remanded to the Fulton County prison.

On Monday Harrison released video of Ruby Freeman saying she doesn’t want to talk to “white guys.”

It appears Ruby may be a racist?

So this begs the question … If Ruby Freeman didn’t trust White people to help her …………… What did she say to the black people that offered to help her? I’ll wait for you to get your . — Harrison Floyd (@hw_floyd) November 14, 2023

This video is reportedly from an incident where some individuals were trying to help Ruby share the truth about the 2020 Election in Fulton County. More coming.

The video was taken inside Ruby Freeman’s home in Georgia following the 2020 election.

Here is the video on Rumble in case Twitter-X takes the original video down.

* * * * * * * * * *

As reported earlier:

On December 3, 2020, the Georgia Senate Oversight Committee held a hearing on the massive election fraud in the state. Former New York City Mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani led the hearing where evidence was presented that election workers went back into the counting room after the supervisors kicked all of the GOP observers out of the room. They continued to count ballots for hours.

Video footage from Georgia shows that poll workers were told to stop counting and leave, while 4 people stayed behind to continue counting ballots in private pic.twitter.com/bEYdFMAvsa — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) December 3, 2020

In December 2020 The Gateway Pundit was first new outlet to discover and report that the election workers and ballot counters in Atlanta really went to town. TGP reported earlier how they stuck around and counted ballots after kicking election observers out of the State Farm Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

On December 4, 2020, The Gateway Pundit posted evidence that one worker shoved the same stack of votes through a voting machine in the State Farm Center three times.

She was triple-counting the same stack of ballots.

This is illegal – And everyone in the United States knows this is illegal.

On January 2, 2021, The Gateway Pundit reported that there were other election workers caught on camera feeding the same stack of ballots through the voting machines numerous times. We believe that several individuals in this room were running the same ballots through the machines when they secretly went back into the room to count ballots.

All of these reports were factually correct. Georgia officials refused to act and defended this election fraud.

The mainstream media, including FOX News, refused to report on these explosive videos for some reason.

Many months later Tucker Carlson mentioned that ballots were being rescanned through tabulators on Election Night at the State Farm Center. Tucker Carlson played the Gateway Pundit video without giving us credit and without pointing out the obvious that the woman in the video was shoving stacks of ballots through the machines right next to the woman in yellow who was shoving the same ballots through a tabulator numerous times.

Kanekoa the Great replayed that video this past weekend on his Twitter page.

The post was retweeted 31,000 times and has 58 million views.

THREAD: Tucker Carlson on Duplicated Ballots, Falsified Tally Sheets, and Mail-In Ballot Fraud in Fulton County, Georgia “It now appears there actually was meaningful voter fraud in Fulton County, Georgia, last November (2020). That is not a conspiracy theory. It’s true.… pic.twitter.com/qlyZIhQoX8 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) November 10, 2023

Kanekoa the Great also posted this recap in a separate tweet of the cheating in Georgia in the 2020 election. Please note that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defended or ignored ALL of these questionable actions.

GEORGIA Fulton County election officials told the media and observers that they were shutting down the tabulation center at State Farm Arena at 10:30 pm on election night only to continue counting ballots until 1:00 am. Video footage shows everyone was cleared out, including… pic.twitter.com/EkBPQ45NOT — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) November 10, 2023

Kanekoa posted several points that were first published by The Gateway Pundit.

Today the Georgia election workers from the video are suing The Gateway Pundit for breaking this story from the State Farm Center.

Never forget that FOX News refused to report this!

GEORGIA Fulton County election officials told the media and observers that they were shutting down the tabulation center at State Farm Arena at 10:30 pm on election night only to continue counting ballots until 1:00 am. Video footage shows everyone was cleared out, including observers, but a handful of election workers stayed behind, pulled ballots out from under a table, and continued to scan ballots until 1:00 am. This included scanning the same sets of ballots multiple times in a row. SOS Brad Raffensperger hired a private contractor to monitor the Fulton County election. His notes obtained by

@JustTheNews

reveal that Raffensperger “ripped” Fulton County at 11:17 pm, saying, “Fulton can’t get anything right,” after the media reported that State Farm Arena had stopped counting for the night. His notes continue: 11:26 — There is confusion about whether or not they’re still scanning at State Farm bc there were reports that the staff there told the rest of the staff and press to leave, but I am still getting number reports from Shaye ~11:30 — Amid reports from local news that the lights are off and the staff have left, I head to state farm 11:52 — I arrive at State Farm Arena and report to Ryan Germany and Deputy Secretary Jordan Fuchs that they staff are still scanning on all five scanners. “The media just packed up when I released all the staff opening and sorting ballots,” Shaye told me. The scanners worked to clear what had been processed that day instead of interrupting the processing flow to secure the ballots before leaving. Their goal is to hit Ralph’s 100k by the end of the night. 12:08 — I send Ryan insert photo timestamped image showing that scanners are still working so that he can refute stories to the contrary. Order is starting to break down —> Ralph newly re-scanned some ballots that had already been processed by Shaye 12:15 AM — Inspector James Callaway arrives to investigate the accusations that the Fulton staff had told the press to go home and were scanning without observers. If the private contractor is saying “order is starting to break down” at 12:08 due to some “already been processed” ballots being “re-scanned,” why does the arena footage show the very same election workers repeatedly re-scanning the same batches of ballots multiple times in a row before the private contractor arrives? Lastly, Fulton County released ballot images, and guess what? Fulton County counted the same ballots multiple times.

Thank you Kanekoa for reposting this truth!

** You can help The Gateway Pundit in this vicious lawsuit filed against us by donating here.