“Hillary! Hillary! You Can’t Hide!” – Pro-Hamas Activists at Columbia University Heckle Hillary Clinton as She Walks By (VIDEO)

Pro-Hamas activists at Columbia University on Wednesday heckled Hillary Clinton over her support for Israel.

“Hillary! Hillary! You can’t hide! You are supporting genocide!” the protesters shouted as Hillary Clinton walked by.

Clinton teaches a class at Columbia University called “Inside the Situation Room.”

Pro-Hamas protesters have been heckling her and protesting her class for several weeks.

BREAKING: Pro-Palestine students at Columbia University disrupt a class taught by Hillary Clinton called “Inside the Situation Room.” Students have also been walking out of her lecture in protest of her support for Israel. pic.twitter.com/fyAEspHd4j — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) November 29, 2023

Earlier this month Columbia University students walked out of Hillary Clinton’s lecture on Wednesday evening in protest of the public shaming of the pro-Hamas students showcased on the ‘doxxing truck.’

Pro-Hamas students from Columbia, Harvard and other universities have been identified by non-profit org. “Accuracy In Media” and advertised on ‘doxxing trucks.’

Harvard ‘doxxing truck’ parks outside students homes who blamed Israel for Hamas attacks pic.twitter.com/pKsCoh8Ynq — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 26, 2023

Hillary Clinton was hired as a professor at Columbia University earlier this year. Clinton was hired to teach in their School of International and Public Affairs.

According to the New York Times, 30 of the 300 students attending Hillary Clinton’s lecture walked out.

“The demonstrators, who sat quietly in a common area in the International Affairs Building — many of them in face masks — were protesting what they perceived as the school’s role in publicly shaming students whose photographs appeared last week on the video screen panels on a truck seen near campus. The screens showed the faces of students beneath the words ‘Columbia’s Leading Antisemites.’ The students said the photographs were taken from a ‘private and secure’ online platform for students at the School of International and Public Affairs,” the New York Times wrote.