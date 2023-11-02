Hillary Clinton’s Week Goes From Bad to Worse After Columbia University Students Walk Out on Her Lecture

Columbia University students walked out of Hillary Clinton’s lecture on Wednesday evening in protest of the public shaming of the pro-Hamas students showcased on the ‘doxxing truck.’

Pro-Hamas students from Columbia, Harvard and other universities have been identified by non-profit org. “Accuracy In Media” and advertised on ‘doxxing trucks.’

Harvard ‘doxxing truck’ parks outside students homes who blamed Israel for Hamas attacks pic.twitter.com/pKsCoh8Ynq — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 26, 2023

Hillary Clinton was hired as a professor at Columbia University earlier this year. Clinton was hired to teach in their School of International and Public Affairs.

According to the New York Times, 30 of the 300 students attending Hillary Clinton’s lecture walked out.

“The demonstrators, who sat quietly in a common area in the International Affairs Building — many of them in face masks — were protesting what they perceived as the school’s role in publicly shaming students whose photographs appeared last week on the video screen panels on a truck seen near campus. The screens showed the faces of students beneath the words ‘Columbia’s Leading Antisemites.’ The students said the photographs were taken from a ‘private and secure’ online platform for students at the School of International and Public Affairs,” the New York Times wrote.

The former Secretary of State has had a rough week or so.

Last week Hillary Clinton was confronted by furious citizens demanding accountability during an event at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA).

“Can you please make a statement about President Joe Biden speech? This is a clearly warmongering speech. President Joe Biden is calling for $100 billion of funding for Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine. And we’re supposed to just bundle these together and pretend like we’re going to rush to World War Three, and we’re all just going to let Hillary Rodham Clinton sit here? Okay,” Castle said.

Clinton fired back, “I’m sorry. This is not the way to have a conversation. You’re welcome to come talk to me.”

Castle blasted Hillary: “I do not believe you. But respectfully, I do not believe you. And the fact of the matter is that the American people’s voices are what need to be heard because our president is not speaking for the American people and neither are you… This is people constructing narratives that are openly hypocritical.”

My friends Robert Castle & @ZSimonMillerZ of the @SchillerInst confronted the warmongering queen herself @HillaryClinton. Robert begins by calling out her hypocrisy and clearly stating her entire talk is just warmonger. Part 2 coming soon. “We came, We spoke, She cried” pic.twitter.com/4L3XkzXjQ5 — Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare! (@JosBtrigga) October 23, 2023

A heckler recently crashed Hillary Clinton’s Houston Mayoral rally for Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee and asked her about her husband Bill’s relationship with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.