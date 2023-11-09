HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Struggles to Put on T-Shirt, Starts Randomly Shouting Out of Nowhere in Remarks to United Auto Workers in Illinois (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday traveled to Belvidere, Illinois on Thursday to meet with United Auto Workers after Stellantis agreed to reopen its plant after a strike.
The UAW still has not endorsed Joe Biden.
Biden was gifted a t-shirt as soon as he walked out on stage. He struggled to put the t-shirt on.
A union worker treated Joe Biden like a toddler and helped him get dressed.
WATCH:
Joe Biden successfully puts on a t-shirt that was given to him before the speech! It took him around 20 seconds, but he did it! pic.twitter.com/cXk5D0Jupd
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 9, 2023
Joe Biden’s speech was a repeat of his same old tired talking points.
“Is there ever anything America anything America set its mind to, as a nation, that we’ve done together, that we haven’t succeeded? Not a joke! Ever? Anything?” Biden said.
He falsely claimed that “wages are actually going up” and household wealth “has grown by 37%.”
This is a lie. Real wages are down more than 3% since Biden was installed in January 2021.
At one point Joe Biden started shouting out of nowhere. Why does he always do this?
WATCH:
Biden randomly starts screaming in the middle of his speech pic.twitter.com/HCGA4iHRh7
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2023