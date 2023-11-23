HERE IS WHY WE LOVE OUR GATEWAY PUNDIT READERS: Happy Thanksgiving to the Greatest Online Audience in America Today! (VIDEO)

HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO THE GATEWAY PUNDIT NATION!

Here is why we love our Gateway Pundit audience – IT’S YOUR KINDNESS AND HEART!

Via Truth_InMedia

** Watch the entire segment here.

Here is more on the backstory.

On Friday TGP reported on January 6 prisoner Thomas Smith who was arrested in October 2021. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. In April Thomas was back in court in Washington DC.

Thomas and his cousin Donnie Wren traveled to Washington DC to stand with Trump after they watched the 2020 election being stolen from him in the early hours of November 4th and the days following the election.



Thomas Smith and his cousin Donnie Wren

Thomas Smith was camping in a local park near Washington DC during his trial. He did not have the money for a hotel.

In April The Gateway Pundit website linked to a fundraiser for Thomas Smith.

When we started the campaign his GiveSendGo had less than $4,000 dollars in donations.

But by 10 PM Eastern that night Gateway Pundit readers had donated over $27,000 to Thomas so he could stay inside a hotel during his government trial.

Gateway Pundit readers helped raise over 27,000 for Thomas who was later sent to prison by a corrupt court for his actions at the infamous Fedsurrection.

THANK YOU GATEWAY PUNDIT READERS! We are so impressed with your kindness, concern, intelligence, and your heart!

Thank you for not forgetting those Americans who are being persecuted by this sadistic regime.

Jesus Christ told his followers, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

** You can still donate to Thomas Smith at his NEW fundraiser on GiveSendGo here.