Hamas Shoots RPGs at IDF Troops from Hospital, Denies it Uses Hospitals and Infants as Human Shields

Israeli forces killed 21 terrorists after a squad embedded with civilians fired rocket-propelled grenades and an anti-tank missile at them from the entrance to Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City, the IDF said on Monday. IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari showed terror tunnels and weapons caches at Rantisi Children’s Hospital.

“During operations carried out by the IDF’s 188th Brigade, RPG fire and small arms fire were directed at the soldiers from the direction of the Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City”, Arutz Sheva reports. “The shooting was carried out by a terrorist squad that had embedded itself within a group of civilians at the entrance of the hospital. The soldiers identified a terrorist squad with two RPG launchers amongst the civilians. As a result of the shooting carried out by the terrorists, a tank was damaged.”

“The soldiers fired toward the terrorists. During the exchange of fire, civilians were seen leaving the hospital building, and other terrorists who came out of adjacent buildings hid among them and joined the attempted attack. After the terrorists fired RPGs, they returned to hide in the hospital. The combat team of the 188th Brigade, which included armored, engineering, and infantry troops and with the assistance of the Air Force, responded with fire and fired shells toward the sources of the fire. During the incident, approximately 21 terrorists were killed and there were no casualties to Israeli forces.”

במהלך פעילות של צק״ח 188 בוצע ירי RPG ונק”ל לעבר כוח צה״ל מהכניסה לבית החולים “אל-קודס” שבעיר עזה. הירי התבצע על ידי חוליית מחבלים שנטמעה בקבוצת אזרחים בכניסה לבית החולים. הכוחות הצליחו לזהות בין האזרחים חולית מחבלים עם שני משגרי RPG>> pic.twitter.com/8OdVBNHBQT — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 13, 2023

IDF troops also uncovered a terror tunnel shaft located in a mosque in Gaza, Arutz Sheva reports. “Following the guidance of ground troops, IDF fighter jets and helicopters struck a terrorist cell that launched anti-tank missiles at the soldiers.”

Cowardly Hamas terrorists fight out of hospitals, mosques and schools and hide behind women and children, while their journalist mouthpieces in the media echo their claims civilians are suffering because of the successful Israeli offensive.

The IDF brought 80 gallons of gasoline to the Al Shifa hospital after claims the hospital was out of fuel and electricity, but Hamas refused to let the hospital staff claim the fuel. Hamas denied it was even in the hospital, which Israel claims houses its headquarters.

Since Monday, the Israeli Air Force struck 200 terror targets, including terrorist operatives, weapon production sites, anti-tank missile launchers and operational command centers, the IDF said.

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari gave a tour of terror tunnels at the Rantisi Children’s Hospital in Gaza.

EXCLUSIVE RAW FOOTAGE: Watch IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari walk through one of Hamas’ subterranean terrorist tunnels—only to exit in Gaza’s Rantisi hospital on the other side. Inside these tunnels, Hamas terrorists hide, operate and hold Israeli hostages against their… pic.twitter.com/Nx4lVrvSXH — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 13, 2023

“I went to the hospital with a video camera and personally documented more concrete evidence. The concrete evidence are that Hamas uses hospitals as an instrument of war.”

“Underneath the hospital, in the basement, we found a Hamas command and control center, suicide bomb vests, grenades, AK-47 assault rifles, explosive devices, RPGs, and other weapons, computers, money, etc,” Hagari said.

Admiral Hagari said the IDF found signs Hamas held hostages at the hospital and that while the IDF is investigating the matter, “we also have intelligence that verifies it.”

“Additionally, we found evidence that Hamas terrorists came from the massacre on October 7 to this hospital, among others, after butchering Israelis in their homes, executing the innocent, murdering entire families, burning babies, burning young women alive,” Hagari said.