Hamas Hostage Deal: Only 30 out of 40 Children for up to 300 Terrorists Imprisoned for Attempted Murder, Stabbing Attacks, Terrorism

The Israeli cabinet approved the deal for the release of some of the hostages being held in Gaza in exchange for the release of Palestinian Arab terrorists who are imprisoned in Israel and at least four days of a ceasefire, Arutz Sheva reports. The Ministry of Justice published a list of 300 terrorists ‘intended for release,’ as part of the hostage deal.

According to the deal, 50 Israelis will be released in several batches throughout the four days of the ceasefire. Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has pledged to return only 30 of 40 children. Only 8 out of 13 mothers will be returned, and 12 elderly women. 240 hostages are being held by the Hamas terror organization.

Every day, 12 to 13 hostages will be released. For every 10 additional Israeli hostages who are released – another day of a pause in the fighting will be given. Israeli officials believe Hamas can release another 30 Israelis in addition to the 50 hostages. The ceasefire will take effect between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m. local time on Thursday morning.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party voted in favor of the deal after a opposing it at first. The right-wing Otzma Yehudit party voted against the deal.

On Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Justice published a list containing the names of 300 prisoners “intended for release” as part of the deal, Arutz Sheva reported: “The vast majority of the prisoners to be released in this deal are under age 20. Many are Israeli citizens, and a large percentage belong to a terrorist organization (Hamas, Fatah, PFLP, PIJ and others). All have been involved in criminal activities, including attempted murder, stabbing attacks, support of terrorism, actions endangering state security, causing severe bodily harm, stone throwing, arson, bearing illegal arms, and more.”

White House Resident Joe Biden welcomed the deal to release the terrorists in exchange for hostages held by Hamas, and promised to make sure that it “will be carried out in full.” “I welcome the deal to release the hostages kidnapped by the terrorist organization in its brutal attack against Israel on October 7,” Biden read from his teleprompter.

The Israeli government said in an official statement on Tuesday night: “The Israeli government is committed to bringing home all the hostages. Tonight, the government approved the outline for the first stage of achieving this goal, according to which at least 50 hostages – women and children – will be released over 4 days, during which there will be a lull in the fighting. The release of every ten additional hostages will result in an additional day of respite.”

“The Israeli government, the IDF and the security forces will continue the war in order to return all the hostages, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that there is no renewed threat from Gaza to the State of Israel,” the statement added.

Hamas commented on the deal and said, “After difficult and complex negotiations that lasted for many days, we announce that we have reached an agreement on a humanitarian truce for four days as a result of intensive efforts by Qatar and Egypt.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “In recent days, I have spoken with our friend, US President Joe Biden and I requested his intervention in order to improve the outline that will be presented to you. Indeed, it has been improved to include more hostages and at a lower cost. These talks have been productive. President Biden joined in the effort and I thank him for it. Before you this evening, now, is a difficult decision but it is the correct decision. All of the security agencies fully support it; they have made it completely clear in their professional assessment, that the security of our forces will be ensured during the pause and that the intelligence effort will be maintained in those days. They have made it clear that not only will the war effort not be harmed, it will enable the IDF to prepare for the continuation of the fighting.”

“The war is continuing and the war will continue until we achieve all of our goals – Eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages and assuring that the day after Hamas, Gaza will no longer threaten Israel, that there will be no other element that supports terrorism, educates its children for terrorism and threatens the State of Israel. With G-d’s help, we will do it and we will succeed – and together we will win”, Netanyahu said.

Former Mossad and NSC head Efraim Halevy told Ynet the deal was “the best deal that could be achieved at this point.”

“There will be great pressure in the international sphere, including from the US. I am now in the US and talking to people about the situation. The Americans also see this deal as a move that will strengthen the intention to end the war.” Halevi also added that “this deal – the first stage, the first move, that if this process of exchange is pushed through to the end, it will be much more difficult to renew the fighting, even though Prime Minister Netanyahu says that they will renew the military campaign until the collapse of Hamas. I think there will be immense pressure from the US to bring about a slowdown, and perhaps even an end to the fighting, without Hamas actually collapsing completely,” Halevy said.