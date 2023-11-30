Gregg Jarrett Joins Rose Unplugged to Discuss Biden Crime Family Corruption (AUDIO)

Gregg Jarrett joined Rose Unplugged this week to discuss his latest book: “The Constitution of the United States and Other Patriotic Documents”

•Since before its founding, our country has been blessed with extraordinary leaders who were passionate about independence.

•They invented a new form of government by the people and for the people. Each brought different skills and talents to the cause of freedom.

“Joe Biden is what our Founders Feared. . A president all too willing to sell out his country and jeopardize its national security to get rich,” Jarrett said.

Gregg Jarrett also weighed in on Hunter Biden’s indictment, upcoming testimony and legal challenges.

AUDIO:

Click here to follow Rose Unplugged on Rumble.