Good Guy With a Gun Stops Armed Robbery at Philadelphia Pizza Shop

Two armed robbers were stopped at a Philadelphia pizza shop on Saturday night by an employee who was also carrying a weapon.

The attempted crime duo entered George’s Pizza on Oxford Avenue around 8 p.m. and tried to rob the store.

A gun battle ensued, and the employee shot both robbers — one of them fatally.

ABC 6 reports:

One of the suspects was shot multiple times in the head and upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The second suspect fled from the pizza shop on foot.

Nothing was taken from the store, and no one besides the robbers were injured.

The identity of the robber who was killed has not been made public.

“What I saw was a guy lying down on the ground. Blood. The owner’s son said he had to shoot him because the guy was shooting at him. Said he had to shoot back self-defense,” Bill Hackett from Frankford, who witnessed the aftermath, told the station.

Police are currently going through the security footage to try and identify the suspect who fled.