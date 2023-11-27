Godless, Christian-Hating, Pro-Palestinian Mob Disrupts Christmas Tree Lighting in Ypsilanti, Michigan – Chanting “America is a Terrorist State!” (VIDEO)

This is the modern day left. Radical, Anti-Christian, Anti-American bullies and thugs.

Godless thugs plotted to shut down the Ypsilanti, Michigan Christmas Tree Lighting on Sunday night.

The protest was organized by radical anti-Israel leftists who are demanding a ceasefire resolution by the community leaders.

The group includes gays, antifa, socialists, and pro-Palestinian groups. These gays are not the sharpest tools in the shed.

The radical, godless leftists ruined the night for Michigan families who wanted a night of Christmas carols and a tree lighting.

Instead, the radical anti-Israel bullies chanted, “America is a terrorist state.”

The Christmas crowd was forced to move over to the Freighthouse, away from the godless protesters who were there to ruin the evening for eveyone.

“America is a terrorist state” and “Free free Palestine” chants in front of the Depot Town Christmas tree at today’s pro-Palestinian protest in Ypsilanti, Michigan pic.twitter.com/e6FxwODFJC — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 27, 2023

The godless left wants to eliminate Christmas.

“Because Christmas is canceled everywhere until Palestine is free” A protester says when asked about why they came to the Christmas tree lighting in Ypsilanti, where protesters disrupted the event after the City Council rescinded a resolution expressing support for Palestinians pic.twitter.com/fiZZhTF7jF — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 27, 2023

The families were forced to move.

“We’re sure glad you came to one of the more interesting tree lightings we’ve ever had” A man says as crowds moved over to the Freighthouse in Ypsilanti shortly after the Christmas tree was lit, as pro-Palestinian protesters occupied the street in front of the tree pic.twitter.com/fiCYFXBqf8 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 27, 2023

Then they ruined the after party.