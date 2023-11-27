Godless, Christian-Hating, Pro-Palestinian Mob Disrupts Christmas Tree Lighting in Ypsilanti, Michigan – Chanting “America is a Terrorist State!” (VIDEO)

by
Pro-Palestinian protesters just disrupted a Christmas tree lighting celebration in Ypsilanti, Michigan. via BGontheScene

This is the modern day left. Radical, Anti-Christian, Anti-American bullies and thugs.

Godless thugs plotted to shut down the Ypsilanti, Michigan Christmas Tree Lighting on Sunday night.

The protest was organized by radical anti-Israel leftists who are demanding a ceasefire resolution by the community leaders.

The group includes gays, antifa, socialists, and pro-Palestinian groups. These gays are not the sharpest tools in the shed.

The radical, godless leftists ruined the night for Michigan families who wanted a night of Christmas carols and a tree lighting.

Instead, the radical anti-Israel bullies chanted, “America is a terrorist state.”

The Christmas crowd was forced to move over to the Freighthouse, away from the godless protesters who were there to ruin the evening for eveyone.

The godless left wants to eliminate Christmas.

The families were forced to move.

Then they ruined the after party.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.