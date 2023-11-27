Godless, Christian-Hating, Pro-Palestinian Mob Disrupts Christmas Tree Lighting in Ypsilanti, Michigan – Chanting “America is a Terrorist State!” (VIDEO)

This is the modern day left. Radical, Anti-Christian, Anti-American bullies and thugs.
Godless thugs plotted to shut down the Ypsilanti, Michigan Christmas Tree Lighting on Sunday night.
The protest was organized by radical anti-Israel leftists who are demanding a ceasefire resolution by the community leaders.
The group includes gays, antifa, socialists, and pro-Palestinian groups. These gays are not the sharpest tools in the shed.
The radical, godless leftists ruined the night for Michigan families who wanted a night of Christmas carols and a tree lighting.
Instead, the radical anti-Israel bullies chanted, “America is a terrorist state.”
The Christmas crowd was forced to move over to the Freighthouse, away from the godless protesters who were there to ruin the evening for eveyone.
“America is a terrorist state” and “Free free Palestine” chants in front of the Depot Town Christmas tree at today’s pro-Palestinian protest in Ypsilanti, Michigan pic.twitter.com/e6FxwODFJC
The godless left wants to eliminate Christmas.
“Because Christmas is canceled everywhere until Palestine is free” A protester says when asked about why they came to the Christmas tree lighting in Ypsilanti, where protesters disrupted the event after the City Council rescinded a resolution expressing support for Palestinians pic.twitter.com/fiZZhTF7jF
The families were forced to move.
“We’re sure glad you came to one of the more interesting tree lightings we’ve ever had” A man says as crowds moved over to the Freighthouse in Ypsilanti shortly after the Christmas tree was lit, as pro-Palestinian protesters occupied the street in front of the tree pic.twitter.com/fiCYFXBqf8
Then they ruined the after party.
Protesters disrupted a community gathering in the Freighthouse that followed the Christmas tree lighting in Ypsilanti, entering the building as a performance was underway. One man approached the group to ask “Feel good about ruining Christmas for little kids?” pic.twitter.com/zG6YsGcW6s
