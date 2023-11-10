Frustrated Chicagoans Shut Down Chicago City Council Meeting Over Sanctuary City Issue (Video)

Chicagoans are fed up with the city’s policies and approach to addressing the illegal crisis resulting from Joe Biden’s broken border.

On Tuesday, fed up residents confronted the elected officials who have failed residents at a City Council meeting.

The Gateway Pundit reported that two Chicago Aldermen, Anthony Napolitano (41st) and Anthony Beale (9th), have cosponsored a resolution that would add a referendum to the March 2024 primary ballot asking voters if Chicago should continue to keep its sanctuary city designation.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Napolitano asked, “Do you as a resident of the City of Chicago believe that we should remain a sanctuary city?”

The crowd responded with a resounding “No!” punctuated by boos and catcalls.

Fox32 reports:

The mostly African-American crowd jammed the City Council gallery, with hundreds more downstairs on the first floor held back by officers with bicycles. They’re angry the city is spending tens of millions of dollars to shelter migrants, money they say should be going to help Chicagoans in poor neighborhoods. “We’re spending a lot of money. We’re spending a lot of money every single day,” said 9th Ward Alderman Anthony Beale. “I think up to $40 million a month, ladies and gentlemen. We’re up to $40 million dollars a month.” Sparking the crowd’s anger were efforts by Mayor Brandon Johnson’s former floor leader, 35th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, to derail a special meeting last week held to discuss the sanctuary city referendum. Ramirez-Rosa tried to prevent a quorum, at one point physically blocking veteran Alderwoman Emma Mitts from entering the chamber.

Protestors refused to leave and the meeting was ultimately suspended.

Watch:

The city is hemorrhaging cash trying to address the situation. In May, the City Council approved another $51 million in aid for illegals and the cost continues to grow.

Several communities have filed lawsuits against the city for their handling of the crisis.

A lawsuit from residents in the Ukrainian Village community are suing to stop the conversion of a privately owned building in their neighborhood into a shelter for up to 200 illegals arguing the city illegally skirted zoning and building permit regulations in order to convert the building into a shelter.

In September, residents in the South Shore neighborhood filed a lawsuit to stop the city from housing illegals in public buildings such as police stations and schools.