Fruit Loops Giving Kids Free Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Digital Library With Cereal Purchases

Kids are not safe from woke propaganda anywhere — even at the breakfast table.

Kellogg’s boxes in Canada now include free access to a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion digital library with purchase.

The woke e-books are part of the brand’s partnership with the leftist Boys and Girls Club (BGC) of Canada.

“We are proud to announce our new corporate partnership with ‘Kellogg Canada’ and their ‘Kellogg’s Froot Loops cereal brand for 2023,” the official Boys & Girls Club BGC Canada website states. “Together, we are introducing the ‘Kellogg’s® Froot Loops’ ED&I Digital Library – a FREE online library of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion family-centric content including books, podcasts and more for parents and their children to explore together.”

Fruit Loops is now encouraging kids to go online and read their free library of woke propaganda

The cereal boxes say at the top, “Let’s loop together! Celebrate the diversity that makes our world colorful!”

“Kellogg’s wants to indoctrinate your children with breakfast cereal. Stop giving them your money!” Libs of TikTok posted on X.

Fruit Loops promotes free access to a digital library on their cereal boxes for kids. The library offers a range of books to teach kids themes of "equity, diversity, and inclusion." Kellogg's wants to indoctrinate your children with breakfast cereal.

The Boys and Girls Club says, “A variety of topics are covered in the resources including kindness, gender equality, and diverse abilities (just to name a few!), so we can better understand classmates, friends, and neighbours and the colourful world we all live in.”

In March, a database created by the Claremont Institute revealed Kellogg’s pledged over $91 Million to the Black Lives Matter Movement.