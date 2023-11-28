French Teen Is Stabbed by Arab Migrants – So Police Vow To Crack Down – On the French Citizens Protesting It!

By now, all well-informed patriots have grasped the playbook: Police are negligent on migrant crime; Migrant stabs children or teens; Patriots react in fury; Police finally cracks down — on the patriots!

This unacceptable state of affairs played out in the exact same way in Ireland as now in France.

There has been no shortage of protests and riots in France, from the yellow vest marches to the revolt over tyrannical pension reform to minority riots over police brutality – you name it, France has got it.

But now the ailing Macron administration has found its bogeyman: the far right. Yes – lame!

Reuters reported, with an even much greater bias than usual:

“Night-time protests across France over the past few days by ultra-right militants [sic] chanting ‘Islam out of Europe’ have been fanned by last week’s rioting in Dublin, a French intelligence source and far-right Telegram communications indicate.”

Let’s unpack the story.

A teenager, named Thomas, from the southeastern village of Crepol, was murdered by what witnesses allege were assailants of Arab origin.

In a normal world the police cracks down on Arab radicals, gets them, game over. We are NOT in a normal world.

Protesters marched in Lyon, Rennes, Grenoble and also in Romans-sur-Isere – in the neighborhood of one of the alleged killers.

The Dublin riots were an inspiration for rioters, according to the authorities.

A government spokesperson delivered the usual platitudes: ‘we don’t respond to violence with violence, we respond with justice. We don’t respond to violence with division.’

That would be nice, if it wasn’t for the fact that citizens know France responds to violence with surrender.

“French authorities have arrested more than a dozen march participants over the last few days and interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday that he intended to shut down three ultra-right and neo-Nazi groups, including one based in Paris known as the Martel Division.”

So police snatched nine Arab stabbers but DOZENS of protesters! And more, they don’t intend to shut the Mosque that radicalized them – oh no!

They want to shut down right wing groups.

“‘France has avoided an Ireland-like scenario, because it was firm, France has avoided a mini-civil war’, Darmanin told France Inter radio.

[…] There are about 3,000 violent ultra-right militants identified by the French intelligence services. That number has been stable for the last few years but the national coordination by demonstrators as seen on Saturday is a new phenomenon, the intelligence source said.”

Just note how Reuters’ reporting treats the stabbers as an afterthought. How many radicalized Muslim migrants are in France? What’s been done about them?

