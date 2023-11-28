Former WWE Wrestling Hall of Famer Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison

Former WWE star Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for a fatal 2022 car crash while driving under the influence.

Sytch, 50, pleaded no contests in August to charges related to the crash and death of 77-year-old Julian LaFrancis Lasseter.

Happening Now: former WWE star & Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is in court for sentencing. She pleaded no contest for a 2022 fatal crash where police say she was driving drunk. She faces up to 25 years in prison. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/lat4ZuSUZ8 — Molly Reed (@Mollyreednews) November 27, 2023

Sytch broke down in tears in the courtroom and apologized for what she had done.

“I know my words are not enough. But please know I think about you every day,” Sytch told the victim’s family from the stand, according to a report from Fox35. “Every second of every day, and I will do whatever I can to make the changes I need to make sure this never happens again. No one should have to go through this and please know that every single second of every day since the crash, I wish I could change places with him.”

At the time of the crash, Sytch had a blood alcohol content three and a half times the legal limit.

According to a report from WKMG, Sytch had been charged with DUI causing death, causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of DUI causing damage to property.

Stych, who performed under the name Sunny, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

In addition to the 17 years, Stych will have to serve eight years of probation after her release, do 50 hours of community service, and pay a $10,000 fine.

Her driver’s license has also been permanently revoked.