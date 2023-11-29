Former Acting US Attorney General Matt Whitaker: “Hunter Biden Should Be Prosecuted by DOJ If He Skips Subpoenaed Deposition” (VIDEO)

Earlier on Tuesday Hunter Biden’s attorneys agreed to sit before Chairman James Comer’s House Oversight and Reform Committee, but only if it was in public.

This was after Hunter Biden was subpoenaed by the committee earlier this month.

Later today former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker and FOX News legal expert Gregg Jarrett reminded the FOX News audience that Hunter and his attorney do not get to set the rules and guidelines for his subpoena.

Matt Whittaker went further and said if Hunter Biden does not sit for a subpoenaed deposition then he should be held in contempt of Congress like Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro were when they refused to sit for the sham January 6 Select Committee’s inquisition.

Steve Bannon was later sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay a $6,500 fine after being found guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress last month. Steve Bannon is currently appealing this ruling.

Peter Navarro was charged with two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with the subpoena from the January 6 Select Committee.

Will criminal and drug addict Hunter Biden be next?

Former US Attorney General Matt Whitaker told Sean Hannity on Tuesday, “It’s going to be very interesting as I look at this whole thing. Chairman Comer mentioned Steve Bannon. And that reminds me of Peter Navarro, as well, who were held in contempt, who were prosecuted by the DOJ. And so this is a high stakes game where if they can’t come to some agreement and he doesn’t show up for that subpoenaed deposition then he should be held in contempt and prosecuted by DOJ like everybody else has been.”

Via Midnight Rider Channel: