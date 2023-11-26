Former NYPD Officer Sal Greco Requests Info on Why NYC Law Is Backing Mayor Adams in Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

Former NYPD Officer Sal Greco has requested on behalf of all New Yorkers information that supports the city’s decision to back Mayor Eric Adams in a lawsuit brought against him for sexual abuse while he worked for NYC Transit Police.

Former NYPD Officer Sal Greco was fired for befriending Roger Stone. The rationale the NYPD gave was that Greco was hanging around with a “felon” (Stone, who was pardoned), which went against NYPD rules. Greco had an unblemished record at the NYPD.

Greco is suing the NYPD for this BS ruling. He argues that current Mayor Eric Adams has surrounded himself with felons. Because of this alone, Greco believes he was targeted and nefariously and illegally removed from his position at the NYPD.

Greco has filed an Open Records Request showing why the NYC Law Department has agreed to back Mayor Adams in a sexual abuse case. The case is related to an event that occurred years ago while Adams was a police officer at NYC Transit Police.

Today I filed this on behalf of all New York City Taxpayers with the NYC Law Department : @NYC_DOI @galeabrewer @NYCCouncil @NYCCOIB pic.twitter.com/9BOLRjQMXh — TheSalGreco (@TheSalGreco) November 25, 2023

Mayor Adams is a disgrace. His record and his “friends” are very, very concerning.

You can help support Greco at his website: SalGreco.com