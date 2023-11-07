Former ICE Director Tom Homan On President Trump’s Return to the White House-I’m Going to Run the Biggest Deportation Operation the World Has Ever Seen!’ (Video)

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan joined Brian Kilmeade on Fox News to discuss the border crisis brought on by Joe Biden’s broken policies.
Kilmeade remarked that illegal immigrants “walk up by the thousands into our country.”
“In the last year and a half we got nearly 30,000 Chinese nationals, most of them military-age males,” Homan warned. “That just scares the hell out of everybody.”
He continued, “The numbers keep growing. This administration has the same data points you and I had, you’d think that — China is not our friend, they’re creating a precursor to fentanyl. They’re selling to the criminal cartels in Mexico that have killed over 110,000 Americans. But this president hasn’t held China accountable.”
“I’ve done this job for over three decades. I’ve never seen numbers anywhere near this. This is drastic. This is the biggest national security failure that I’ve seen in this country since 911. This is historic.”
Kilmeade added, “And they can’t tell you how many Hamas and Hezbollah or Islamic Jihad are also coming across our border. Wait till things start blowing up.”
Kilmeade then asked Homan if he would be willing to serve in the Trump administration in 2024 if he wins the election.
Homan’s response was direct, “I promised President Trump when he announced that if he goes back, I go back. And I’m going to run the biggest deportation operation this country’s ever seen because these millions of people being released in this country, nine out of 10 will get an order of removal based on immigration court data.”
“A judge orders them to be removed. We’re going to find them and we’re gonna remove them,” he continued. “If there’s no consequence, we can’t fix the border. We’re going to have a consequence in the Trump administration.”
Watch:
Tom Homan:
‘I promised President Trump, if he goes back, I go back, and I’m going to run the biggest deportation operation the world has ever seen!’pic.twitter.com/t9S4H35K8T
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 7, 2023