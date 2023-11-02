FLASHBACK: Leftists Called for Unrest, Violence Against Trump Supporters, Trump’s Assassination, Blowing Up The White House – The Same People Want to Bring Radical Jihad to Your Neighborhood (VIDEO)

The radical left politicians and media personalities cheering on the violence by Hamas terrorists in Israel have an extensive history of supporting similar violence based on personal beliefs here in America.

Democrats have used their Black Lives Matter and Antifa minions to advance their agenda by terrorizing Americans for over a decade since Trayvon Martin’s death in 2012. Don’t forget the “Summer of Love” in 2020, where the radical left domestic terrorists murdered innocent bystanders and police, bankrupting American small businesses with billions of dollars in damage as they burned and looted cities. Or the pro-abortion radicals who threatened Supreme Court Justices from outside their homes last summer at the behest of Chuck Schumer.

Never mind the countless assaults and beatings that they’ve encouraged against conservatives in the streets for openly standing with Trump.

Now, the Democrats are cheerleading the rape, murder, and mutilation of Jews in Israel. They refuse to denounce the antisemitism and violence by Islam.

Worse than refusing to condemn the persecution and slaughter of Jews, the Squad and radical left Democrats want to bring One Million Palestinians and Hamas terrorists from Gaza to the US in a neighborhood near you.

And Democrat Fake News Hack Jen Psaki lays the cover for them by implying “bible-believing Christians” like newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson are the real danger. These people not only openly despise Jews but Christians too!

They will throw Americans of faith to the dogs by letting Muslim terrorists, who hate Christians and Jews, into our country.

The video below shows how Democrat tyrants really feel about “Trumpers” and Donald Trump: they want us all dead.

The least violent statement in the clip was Cory Booker telling supporters to “get up in the face of some congresspeople.” But when conservatives do this to Democrats, they sometimes get the police called on them for peacefully asking questions. As The Gateway Pundit reported, radical Jihad sympathizer Rashida Talib recently called the police on investigative reporter Ben Bergquam for asking her, “Will you denounce Hamas?” and “Why do you support terrorists?”

Still, radical left activists and paid provocateurs get away with burning down cities, attacking trump supporters in public, and terrorizing conservative political campaigns with the endorsement of Democrat politicians and the fake news media, who call them nonviolent protestors. It’s the same for radical Islamists backed by the extreme left in their invasion of Israel.

These are the same people who label conservatives domestic terrorists:

Senior Advisor to President Trump, Jason Miller, shared the video on X:

“WOW! Democrats sure love violence”

Meanwhile, President Trump faced outrage from the left for a meme he posted on Twitter which depicts him bodyslamming CNN:

Let’s take a look at just some of the things the left has done to harass and attack innocent Americans who like cheap gas and groceries, national security, and low taxes. Some of these videos or images have been scrubbed from the internet by our big tech overlords.