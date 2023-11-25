Flashback: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar Says Government is “Very White” and “Needs to Change” (VIDEO)

A video of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar saying the government is “very white” and that it “very much needs to change” was making the rounds again this weekend after three children were stabbed in Dublin near a school on Thursday.

Ireland is 94.1% white.

PM Varadkar, whose father is from Bombay, India, lamented the fact that there aren’t more minorities in policing, the armed forces, the education sector, and civil services “which is very white.”

“That actually needs to change. We need to have a target for people who come from ethnic minority backgrounds…because we do have a young generation of young people who are people of color to see black and brown school principals, judges…” he said.

Why does Ireland, which is 94.1% white need more black and brown people in positions of power?

A man reportedly of Algerian descent stabbed three children in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.

The left-wing media immediately covered for the attacker and hesitated to mention he was of Algerian descent.

500 people rioted in Dublin after the stabbing. 34 of the protestors were arrested.

The Irish people are fed up with dangerous migrants brought in by left-wing politicians.

Leo Varadkar condemned the Irish people rioting in response to the stabbing attack on children.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

