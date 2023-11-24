“F**K UR HOLIDAY!”: Pro-Hamas Thugs Target Home of AIPAC President With Smoke Bombs in Thanksgiving Day Protest (Video)

Pro-Hamas thugs targeted the Los Angeles home of the president of AIPAC with smoke bombs during a Thanksgiving Day protest. The rioters carried a banner that read, “F*** UR HOLIDAY BABY KILLER” and smeared ‘blood’ red paint on the driveway in front of the home where tow cars were parked. One of the protesters confronted a neighbor taking video as the smoke bombs went off:

Video posted by the ‘People’s City Council of Los Angeles’, “RIGHT NOW: people are out in front of @AIPAC president Michael Tuchin’s house in Los Angeles for a holiday wake up call! AIPAC spends tens of millions to control pro-genocide congressmembers. F*** your holiday baby killer! #FreePalestine.” The rioters also left representations of bloody dead babies in burial shrouds on the driveway:

Video taken by a neighbor shows the smoke bombs going off. The rioters confront the neighbor and throw one of the ‘dead babies’ in her yard. The neighbor warns a relative (“Papa”?) to stay away, but he is soon seen peacefully approaching the rioters while holding high an American flag before the video ends.

The video was posted by StopAntiSemites with the statement, “HORRIFYING- the home of AIPAC’s President was targeted by pro Palestinian radcials (sic) who ignited smoke bombs outside of his residence and proceeded to spill red paint, signifying blood. What’s next? The burning of Synagogues and schools like in 1939 Germany?”

More video and a photo:

Professor William Jacobson commented, “If you thought they would stop with ripping down hostage posters or blocking traffic, you have not been paying attention. When they say “Globalize the Intifada” they mean it.”

And they do mean it. We are witnessing a red-green alliance of communists and radical Islamists who are waging a revolution against Israel, the U.S. and the West.