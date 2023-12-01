FIRE! George Santos ROASTS RINO Rep. Max Miller: “My Colleague Wants to Come Up Here and Call Me a Crook – Same Colleague Who’s Accused of Being a Woman Beater” (VIDEO)

RINO after RINO politician took turns attacking Rep. George Santos on Thursday in the US House of Representatives.

This is what RINOs are focusing on rather than the hordes of millions of illegal aliens that are currently crossing the open southern border.

Republican lawmakers, led by their RINO faction, could not even impeach Alejandra Mayorkas. But they want to get rid of George Santos!

How disgusting!

On Thursday Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) led the charge in attacking Rep. Santos on the House Floor.

What a disappointment.

Miller called Rep. Santos a “crook.”

That’s when Rep. Santos responded WITH FIRE!

George Santos replied, “My colleague wants to come up here and call me a crook. The same colleague who is accused of being a woman beater.”

BOOM!

Rep. Santos is, of course, referring to accusations that Max Miller beat White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham while working in the Trump White House.

Max Miller would be best advised to sit this one out.