GOP-Controlled House REJECTS Amendment to Slash Radical Transgender Biden HHS Official Rachel Levine’s Salary to $1 – 46 Republicans Joined Democrats to Reject the Amendment

The United States House of Representatives on Wednesday decided that the Biden regime official, arguably the most responsible for pushing the radical trans lobby’s agenda, is still worthy of your taxpayer dollars.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Rachel Levine, a biological male formally known as Richard Levine, from day one has been pushing the normalization of transgenderism in our nation.

Moreover, Levine believes doctors must take a leading role in promoting radical transgender ideas. These include allowing kids to have access to puberty blockers and undergoing gender assignment surgery.

Levine has called them “lifesaving, medically necessary, age-appropriate, and a critical tool.”

Levine has even demanded big tech companies censor the truth regarding the impact of “gender-affirming” care on our nation’s children.

Unsurprisingly, Levine’s efforts have the “highest support” within the Biden White House.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), though, offered a way to hold this truly sinister and dangerous individual accountable. She sponsored an amendment H.R.5894 on Tuesday, which would in her words, “castrate” Levine’s government salary to a mere $1 as he continues pushing his sick ideas.

Note how she refers to Levine by his birth name throughout the video below.

WATCH:

I just introduced an amendment to castrate the salary of the Assistant Secretary of Health Richard Levine, the same way he supports castrating children who suffer from gender dysphoria. HE shouldn’t even receive $1 of taxpayer money! pic.twitter.com/mvyM7bIC0i — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 15, 2023

But a whopping 46 HOUSE REPUBLICANS, along with every single Democrat, are perfectly fine with taxpayers footing Levine’s salary and voted against Greene’s common sense amendment today.

BREAKING: In the House just now, @RepMTG tried to pass an amendment to lower Dick Levine’s salary to $1. It failed because 46 Republicans voted against it and one voted present. pic.twitter.com/XYILhiVI9J — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 15, 2023

Here is the full list of Republicans by name and state (and territory):