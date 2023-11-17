EXPOSED: The Millionaire ACTIVIST Funding Pro-Hamas Protests in the USA | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in under 10 minutes.

You’ll Never Guess Who’s Helping to Fund and Coordinate the Radical Pro-Hamas Protests Happening in America Right Now

Plus, CHRIS WRAY GETS CAUGHT! Rep. Higgins Releases PHOTO of the Secret J6 Ghost Buses

Later, “Your Day Is Coming Director Wray!” – HUGE! GOP Rep. Higgins NAILS Dirty FBI Chief Chris Wray During House Hearing – EXPOSES FBI

But the persecution doesn’t end there, Joe Biden’s Federal Officers Go to Rural Idaho and Shoot Homeless Man in Wheelchair 11 TIMES, Paralyzing Him – Operation Began with a Devious Trick

And regarding election rigging, How Do They Explain This? Video Shows 386,151 Votes REMOVED from GOP Supreme Court Candidate’s Totals in PA Where She Ended Up Losing by 207,237

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.