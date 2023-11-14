EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Andy Biggs Discusses Mayorkas Impeachment, Reveals News From “Classified Briefing” That 2 MILLION+ Illegals Have Crossed Border and “We Don’t Know Who They Are/We Can’t Vet Them” (VIDEO)

Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ) spoke to The Gateway Pundit on Monday before the House voted on Articles of Impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

During the interview, Biggs also revealed new information from a classified meeting that more than 2 million illegals have crossed the border, and our federal government has no idea who they are. They could be Hamas terrorists, Chinese spies, drug lords, or other foreign bad actors. We don’t know!

Congressman Biggs also noted,

Biggs: I was the first person to sponsor an impeachment resolution, I sponsored a second resolution, and signed onto every resolution, as far as I know. This guy has basically changed the culture of the United States of America; he’s changed the geography of the United States. If you want to know what failed states–the first thing that goes in a failed nation is to lose control of your geographical integrity. We have lost control of that. This guy is the architect for that. You’ve got people that are dying, I tell you what, you go down there – you’ve been down there, Jordan, so you know – it’s an absolute disaster. And in Arizona right now, what we’re seeing happening at our border is worse than it’s ever been. So, this guy should not be holding any job of any kind of responsibility. Let’s talk about some of the laws he’s broken. How about this one? How about Operational Control and Secure Fence Act of 2006? He came before Congress and said that he had operational control. When we read to him what the law is, he had the audacity to say, Oh, I don’t I don’t care what the official law is. We kind of redefined what operational control is, and under our definition, we have operational control. How about you’re not supposed to release [millions of] people into the country while they await the change of their immigration status?… Anywhere from six to eight years out. How about this one? You have a million and a half people who have removal orders or deportation orders given to them after they’ve had due process in American courts. He’s told them don’t look for them, don’t remove them. That’s the idiocy of what’s happening.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the House voted tonight on Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resolution to impeach the failed Homeland Security Secretary.

Eight RINOs voted with Democrats to shelve the resolution and refer it to the Homeland Security Committee to prevent a vote tonight on the resolution itself. The motion was offered by Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA). 13 Republicans did not vote.

This is the purposeful destruction of America.

Under Joe Biden and Mayorkas’s watch, more than 7 million illegal aliens – probably double that – have poured over the US border.

Greene introduced the resolution to impeach Mayorkas following a tragic incident in which two of her constituents were killed by human traffickers near the border. These deaths and many more are the results of Biden and Mayorkas’ failure to control the border and prevent the entry of terrorists, human traffickers, drugs, and other contraband into the United States.

And the Regime has no doesn’t care. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Mayorkas last month tried to walk back his comments on the urgent need for a border wall after open borders zealots attacked Joe Biden for building a border wall in South Texas.

Additionally, with rising tensions in the Middle East and worldwide, Garrett Lewis reports from Tucson, Arizona, that “there has been an influx of Syrians and Afghans for the last week,” and they are occupying territory.

Via KNST:

Illegals housed at the Drexel complex in Pima County have hung a Palestinian flag in the middle of the shelter. Pima County and Catholic Community Services encouraged the illegals to do this. Every supervisor needs to be asked about this to be on the record.

Illegals housed at a Pima County facility put up a Palestinian flag inside it after being encouraged to do so by Pima County officials and Catholic Community Services. There has been an influx of Syrians and Afghans for the last week. https://t.co/43jJEJ7kVX — Garret Lewis (@GarretLewis) November 13, 2023

In sending the resolution back to committee, the RINOs voted for the continued destruction of our national sovereignty.

Congressman Biggs spoke to The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson before the impeachment vote and after attending the Injuries Caused by COVID-19 Vaccines hearing, where experts testified in front of Senator Ron Johnson and GOP House members hosted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. During the hearing, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Kimberly Biss, and attorney Thomas Renz testified on the dangers involved with taking experimental drugs or vaccines and the tragic results of patients giving uninformed consent to be jabbed. Watch a replay of the hearing here.

