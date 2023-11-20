EXCLUSIVE: Lara Trump’s NEW I Won’t Back Down (Acoustic) Cover Censored by Spotify and Apple – Producers Tell TGP Lara Will Release Original Music in EARLY 2024 – Listen HERE

Lara Trump released another single last week under First Class Records, showcasing a different side of her vocals on Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down.’ She expects to start releasing originally composed music next year.

This comes after Trump and First Class Records released a country version of the song, which saw massive success on multiple music charts, including Billboard. This was Lara’s first song and the first song produced by the new sub-label under Mailman Media!

Mailman Media is the same production team that brought us ‘Justice for All,’ featuring Donald Trump and the J6 Choir. As The Gateway Pundit reported, the hit single reached number one on the Billboard Charts and iTunes.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Kari Lake’s hit single with Mailman Media, ’81 Million Votes My Ass,’ appeared on multiple Billboard charts and hit number one on two Billboard charts. The song reached number one on iTunes and number 3 on Amazon Music!

Listen to Lara Trump’s first single here.

First Class Records Head of Recorded Music LJ Fino told The Gateway Pundit, “We released an acoustic recording of this song to strip away the layers and showcase Lara’s raw, unfiltered talent, allowing listeners to connect with the genuine passion and authenticity behind the music.” He continued, “Lara also happens to be a great songwriter, and she will be working on original compositions. We are exceptionally excited to share those with the world.”

“You can expect original music from Lara in early 2024.”

However, for conservatives in the entertainment industry, life is harder than for far-left progressives who jump on the bandwagon of every leftist cause their PR team tells them to.

The release of Trump’s new song was stalled for days under streaming platforms’ biased review process, which permits rap songs about crime and murder but not songs by conservatives.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Trump’s original release of Tom Petty’s I Won’t Back Down was also shadowbanned or censored by Spotify, Apple, and a Times Square billboard advertiser. The billboard advertising company scrubbed Trump’s name and song title from the paid ad and only showed a photo of Lara Trump on a horse, as seen on the cover art.

Trump is again facing censorship from streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple.

President Trump’s Truth Social CEO and former Congressman Devin Nunes denounced the censorship of the Trump family, saying, “That’s why we have Truth Social.”

Conservative country music star John Rich also chimed in on Truth, calling the woke music industry “a monster.”

Breitbart reported on Friday,

Spotify is stalling on publishing Lara Trump's second single, after the streaming giant suppressed visibility of her first single released last month. The new song, which is an acoustic version of the same cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" she released in October, was submitted for review three days ago to be published Friday, according to records obtained by Breitbart News. However, it is still not available for listening on Spotify. Trump's producer, LJ Fino, told Breitbart that he has had records approved and published on streamers in twelve hours in the past, and said he has never seen such an "abnormally long" review process. "I have been distributing records for nearly a decade and I have never seen such an abnormally long review process. You'd have to be naive to think this is merely coincidence," Fino, President of First Class Records, told Breitbart.

LJ Fino told us that Apple also didn’t put the song out until late in the day it was released instead of dropping it at midnight. “We lost about 17 hours of Billboard eligibility time because it took them so long to put it up,” he said, noting that their 72-hour review process was “abnormally long.”

Another thing to note is that this is a recording of a song already released by Lara and previously by the late Tom Petty. “What is there to review? I don’t think there is any coincidence here,” said Fino.

Spotify finally approved the song after five days of extremely careful “review.” The intention of their delayed review is unclear, but it would appear that they intended to delay and hinder the song’s success on the Billboard charts in its first week.

Additionally, Fino said, “They don’t tell us exactly what their review processes are, so we don’t know whether they’re reviewing content for hate speech, whether they’re reviewing content for things of that nature, which they have mentioned to me in the past.” In the past, streaming platforms have taken Justice for All — a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner and Pledge of Allegiance featuring President Trump and the J6 Prison Chior — under review for hate speech or violent speech.

“They said word for word in Justice for All; they said, ‘We think that this record has the ability to incite violence,’” Fino continued. “With 81 Million Votes My Ass, instead of inciting violence, they went with misinformation.” In response, Fino told the streaming platforms, “Well, I don’t believe Eric Clapton shot the Sheriff, and, you know, I don’t know about the deputy, but is that misinformation to you?”

In regards to the bogus incitement of violence excuse, Fino believes, “If that’s your position, then you need to take every single hip-hop record down tomorrow.”

Lara Trump tweeted a song teaser after Spotify gave it the green light yesterday, commenting, “(Finally) available everywhere!!!”

The post has already received one million views.

Listen to Lara Trump’s acoustic version of Tom Petty’s hit song, I Won’t Back Down, below:

Download the song on all platforms here.