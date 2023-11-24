The Errors, The Lie, and The Cover-Up in Georgia’s 2020 Election — Part I

The information in this article was provided by Georgia citizen Joseph Rossi, originally appeared on JoeHoft.com, and was republished with permission.

Material errors were embedded in Georgia’s 2020 Election recount efforts in Fulton County. The Secretary of State and his team initially lied about these errors, and then they worked with the Attorney General’s office and the State Elections Board to exonerate the Secretary of State.

Summary

After the 2020 Election, a Risk Limiting Audit (RLA) was carried out by Georgia’s Secretary of State’s (SOS’s) Office. The results of this exercise confirmed the 2020 Election results.

However, thanks to the efforts of Georgian Joseph Rossi, 36 errors were found in the Fulton County data in the RLA report posted on the SOS website.

Rossi doggedly went after those in authority in the state to review his data. He was turned down and ignored numerous times. But eventually after a series of events, Rossi was able to get these errors in front of members of Governor Kemp’s office.

As a result of Rossi’s work, the Georgia State Elections Board (SEB) initiated an investigation into the Fulton County data from the RLA report. This investigation was labeled SEB2021-181. Eventually the SEB identified violations and errors in the recounts of the 2020 Election in Fulton County.

** Our next article in this series will show that the SOS’s office lied about the accuracy of the recounts in Georgia.

** Our third article will show that with their backs to the wall post-Governor Kemp’s validation letter from November 17, 2020 – the SOS’s office, the AG’s office, and the Georgia SEB worked and continue to work to this day to exonerate the SOS of any responsibility for these numerous errors and violations.

And, by the way, there is an open inquiry before the Georgia SEB (SEBBI2023-001), regarding Election Code Violations committed by the SOS.

[Remember that the 2020 results were certified for Biden three days after the election. This was after he overcame President Trump’s 200,000 vote lead on election night to steal the election by less than 12,000 votes in Georgia. – See The Steal – Volume II: The Impossible Occurs for more information.

Note also that the investigations in this series were independent of two court cases that took place in Georgia after the 2020 Election. At least three individuals involved in a recount that occurred in the state after the election identified 148,000 ballots that appeared to have been created by a machine and to be fraudulent. Fulton county and state are still preventing access to these ballots even though the Georgia Supreme Court ruled that the plaintiffs have the right to audit these ballots.

In addition, a separate audit of voting machines was initiated after the 2020 Election which was finally released years later which showed that the systems used in Georgia had security issues and bad actors could hack into them and change the results of an election.]

The Errors

A Risk Limiting Audit (RLA) was prepared of the results from the 2020 Election in Georgia. The report of this audit is still available at the wayback machine here. The report concluded:

Following the November 2020 General Election, the Secretary of State selected the presidential contest for a statewide risk limiting audit (“RLA”). Due to the tight margin of the race and the principles of risk-limiting audits, this audit was a full manual tally of all votes cast. The audit confirmed that the original machine count accurately portrayed the winner of the election.

[These RLAs are garbage “audits” as they only count ballots which may be fraudulent after the election.]

Attached to the RLA was a supplemental report with results from the 2020 Election in each Georgia County. One individual in Georgia by the name of Joseph Rossi decided to review the numbers included in this report specifically related to Fulton County and he found numerous errors in the process. Rossi identified 36 errors that resulted in a net of 4081 false absentee by mail votes counted for Joe Biden in the 2020 Election.

After numerous tries, Rossi was able to reach Gabriel Sterling of the SOS’s office who admitted to errors in the report in an email dated February 26, 2021 when the complainant pointed out 1 of the 36 errors to him. “It appears that Fulton made a data entry error.”

Rossi continued to press forward with his observations and eventually Georgia Governor Brian Kemp got involved. His team reviewed Rossi’s work and per a letter from Governor Kemp to the Georgia SEB dated November 17, 2021 validated the errors identified by Rossi.

The 36 inconsistencies noted by Mr. Rossi are factual in nature…To determine whether it was appropriate to refer Mr. Rossi’s claims to you, my office tested the veracity of his work by independently repeating the research.”

Furthermore, the Governor’s letter, explicitly calls out that the errored RLA Report was posted publicly on the SOS website.

The data that exists in public view on the Secretary of State’s website of the RLA report does not inspire confidence. It is sloppy, inconsistent…”

Governor Kemp was sure to say that these errors did not dispute the outcome of the 2020 Election.

Along with the governor’s report was a review of the inconsistencies in the RLA performed across the state.

On December 16, 2021, SOS Investigator Vincent Zagorin confirmed that the errors existed within the RLA Report posted on the SOS website. At the 00:31:39 mark of this meeting with the complainants, Zagorin referred to the length of time it took the complainant to find the errors and then adds that he found the errors quickly. “I can see it took you 15 minutes. It took me four.”

See the transcript of this meeting below:

By March of 2022, Fulton County Attorney Ringer admitted to errors during the March 16, 2022 hearing on investigation SEB2021-181. Ringer stated when referring to the errored RLA Report, “Fulton County did not have the time to go back and fix the errors…”

After the March SEB hearing – the Board voted 3:1, in agreement that the RLA Report had errors, and to send the case to the Attorney General’s office for further investigation.

The attorney for SOS Raffensperger was Ryan Germany. He was also on the phone call with Raffensperger and President Trump after the 2020 Election. In an email dated July 9, 2022, Germany acknowledged to Rossi that errors existed in the RLA report posted on the SOS website.

…our investigators looked at the alleged allegations, and found that Fulton did make mistakes in the audit counting/reporting.”

We also know that errors existed in Fulton County because the Attorney General’s Consent order for Fulton County confirmed errors exist in the RLA Report and that Fulton violated a SEB audit rule.

By failing to enter all of the audit batch sheet data accurately, Respondent violated SEB Rule 183-1-15-.04 regarding audits.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) performed an internal review of the errors found in the RLA Report for Fulton posted on the SOS website and confirmed the existence of errors.

A rough estimate by the AJC indicates the errors identified by investigators amounted to about 3,000 too many absentee votes counted for Biden during the audit…”

Note that the AJC review of the errors was not as extensive as the reviews completed by the complainants and the Governor’s team, hence the “rough estimate,” reported by the AJC.

Also, regarding Machine Count2 for Fulton County, a complaint was filed July 8, 2022. The complaint specifically called out 3125 duplicate ballot counts and 17,852 votes counted that do not have a corresponding ballot image. This complaint resulted in investigation SEB2023-25. This investigation is complete and the results of this investigation will be presented to the SEB on December 19, 2023. This complaint has been categorized by the Board as “violations found.”

SOS Raffensperger and his gang claimed there were no issues in the 2020 Election. This was not true. Next, we will show how the SOS’s office lied and then work with others to cover this all up.