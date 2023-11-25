Embarrassing: Harvard Prank Called By “Mother of Hamas Terrorist” Hoping for ‘Political Activism Scholarship’ (Video)

As antisemitism flourishes on college campuses across the US, satirist and journalist Racheli Rottner decided to see just how far one school would go to answer the burning question: “At what point does ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ go too far—effectively inviting the wolf into the henhouse?”

In a prank call to Harvard University’s Admissions Office, Rottner poses as “Jamaa,” calling on behalf of her Hamas terrorist son “Hameed.” “Jamaa” shares her desire to help her terrorist son secure financial aid for his ‘deeds’ and receive a “massacre scholarship.”

Rottner told The Media Line, “I just want to emphasize again that it’s a real call. A lot of people asked if it was a sketch or staged.”

Jamaa asks the admissions officer, “I think you might have heard of him. He was one of the Hamas fighters who participated in the fight of October 7 … a real political activist. So I wanted to ask if you have some kind of a political activism scholarship?”

The officer responds, “All the scholarships are needs-based. There aren’t any merit-based scholarships.”

Jamaa asks if it would help if he said he was a Hamas fighter, to which the officer shares that “everything a student does helps them in the process.”

Jamaa presses, “So it would be helpful if he wrote down that he was in the October 7 massacre? … It would be considered an advantage?”

The officer replies, “…in addition to everything else, our process looks at the student’s entire secondary school career, both inside and outside the classroom … we’d look at all of their activities.”

Surprisingly, the officer does not hang up, and Rottner gets more outrageous to see how much is too much.

“Don’t worry, he didn’t rape any captives. He’s very respectful of gender self-definition. He only killed them! He’s very feminist. So it will be OK, right?” Jamaa continues.

Although beginning to sound uncomfortable, the officer does not terminate the call and responds, “All I can say is he can apply …”

“He’s very respectful of ethnic minorities; he only killed white babies. We don’t need more white males in the world, right?” Jamaa pushes.

The officer changes the subject and asks, “Do you have any other admissions questions I can answer for you?”

The Jerusalem Post reports on why Rottner turned to satire:

“Since October 7 … I was replacing editors and journalists from other sections of the site … So [Mako] wouldn’t allow me to do anything funny and I couldn’t think of anything funny. I just did health articles, financial articles, etc. [But] I really missed ‘my thing’ … and I got the idea to do a prank call which was related to the war but not actually about the war,” says Rottner. “At first I thought I’d prank call Hamas,” she explains, but that proved to be too tall an order. Not only because she wasn’t sure who to call, but also because it might spark further conflict. Inspiration for Harvard struck, then, after watching American Jewish actress Mayim Bialik’s confessional in which she discusses antisemitism in America and how she feels like a stranger in her own country. Particularly in the wake of incidents at Harvard—Bialik’s alma mater—where Hamas supporters and anti-Israel demonstrators had become increasingly hostile toward Jewish and Israeli students.

Watch:

Harvard has been the site of numerous disturbing antisemitic events in the wake of Hamas terrorists murdering civilians on October 7. Thirty-one Harvard student groups signed a letter blaming Israel as “entirely responsible” for Hamas’ barbaric slaughter of innocent Israelis.

Ultimately, Harvard University President Claudine Gay was forced to release a statement condemning Hamas, but only after pressure from powerful business voices repulsed with the idea of hiring any of these young war crime supporters.