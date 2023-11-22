Elderly Leftist Crank Neil Young Announces He is Boycotting TwitterX Over Elon Musk

Way back in January of 2022, aging hippie rocker Neil Young announced a boycott of Spotify over Joe Rogan.

His boycott was a complete failure but now he is trying it again with TwitterX.

Young is basing his boycott on the false premise that Elon Musk is anti-Semitic. This is the left’s latest anti-Musk narrative. They are trying to get rid of Musk so that they can once again control Twitter, especially with the election coming up next year.

If Neil Young really cares about anti-Semitism, maybe he should speak out against the mobs of young leftists calling for the destruction of Israel on our college campuses. Or maybe he could speak out against Rashida Tlaib and the squad. Notice he doesn’t do any of those things?

People reports:

Neil Young Reveals He’ll No Longer Use X ‘For Reasons That Should Be Obvious’ to Owner Elon Musk Neil Young is joining the growing list of Elon Musk critics. After the Tesla, Inc. CEO recently garnered backlash from the White House for posting a “hideous” antisemitic lie last week on X (formerly Twitter), Neil Young revealed he’ll no longer be posting to the Musk-owned social media platform. “We are stopping all use of X that we can control. For reasons that should be obvious to the richest man on Earth, we are taking this action against his company,” read a post shared to the Grammy winner’s website on Sunday. “For our many Palestinian friends and our many Jewish friends, we do need to start over in the present and release our terrible connections to the past,” continued Young’s note. “As bad as they are, they need to be forgotten to we can be free to move on in life together, all humanity, focused on saving our planet for future generations of all people,” concluded the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member.

John Nolte of Breitbart News makes this observation:

All of this, of course, has nothing to do with Elon Musk and everything to do with the corporate left’s fascist crusade to shut down Xwitter, one of the only social media sites not openly hostile to the free exchange of ideas — even when the free exchange of those ideas involves Trump supporters, Christians, and conservatives. To destroy Xwitter before the 2024 election, the organized left manufactured the lie that Elon Musk xweeted something antisemitic last week. He did not. But to McCarthyites like Neil Young looking for any fascist reason to blacklist and cancel people, voices, and opinions he disapproves of, truth doesn’t matter.

This move by Young has nothing to do with Israel or anti-Semitism. It’s just another day of the left throwing a tantrum over the fact that they no longer control TwitterX.