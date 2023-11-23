Dr. Jill Carries Pumpkin Pies to Firefighters at Nantucket Fire Department While Feeble Joe Shuffles Along

by


photo credit: Daily Mail

Joe and Jill Biden delivered pumpkin pies to firefighters at the Nantucket Fire Department on Thursday.

Biden is once again spending Thanksgiving at private equity billionaire David Rubenstein’s $39 million 14-acre Nantucket estate.

The White House refuses to say whether Joe Biden is paying Rubenstein to stay at his estate.

Earlier Thursday, the Bidens participated in a polar bear plunge in Nantucket.

Later Thursday Joe and Jill Biden visited the Nantucket Fire Department and gave the firefighters pumpkin pies.

Biden’s handlers wouldn’t let him hold the pies because he is accident-prone.

Biden mumbled to reporters as he shuffled over to his motorcade.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” Biden said when asked about a 3-year-old American will be among the hostages released by Hamas. “We ain’t giving up.”

WATCH:

