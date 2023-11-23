Dr. Jill Carries Pumpkin Pies to Firefighters at Nantucket Fire Department While Feeble Joe Shuffles Along



photo credit: Daily Mail

Joe and Jill Biden delivered pumpkin pies to firefighters at the Nantucket Fire Department on Thursday.

Biden is once again spending Thanksgiving at private equity billionaire David Rubenstein’s $39 million 14-acre Nantucket estate.

The White House refuses to say whether Joe Biden is paying Rubenstein to stay at his estate.

Earlier Thursday, the Bidens participated in a polar bear plunge in Nantucket.

Annual Biden fam polar bear plunge ‍❄️ Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/pUuC6e5Qal — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) November 23, 2023

Later Thursday Joe and Jill Biden visited the Nantucket Fire Department and gave the firefighters pumpkin pies.

Biden’s handlers wouldn’t let him hold the pies because he is accident-prone.

POTUS and FLOTUS take treats to the Nantucket Fire Department pic.twitter.com/b3O1muxy3n — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) November 23, 2023

Biden mumbled to reporters as he shuffled over to his motorcade.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” Biden said when asked about a 3-year-old American will be among the hostages released by Hamas. “We ain’t giving up.”

WATCH: