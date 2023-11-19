Donald Trump: “2024 is Our Final Battle… We Will Finish the Job Once and For All”

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump held a rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa, where he addressed an enthusiastic crowd as part of his campaign for the upcoming Presidential election ahead of the Iowa Caucus.

The Iowa Caucus is traditionally one of the first major electoral events in the nominating process for President of the United States that will be held on January 15, 2024.

“This is really what our country is all about. We are going to bring it back. We are going to bring it back from hell.” President Trump said.

Trump called out the radical left and the mainstream media.

“The radical left Democrats and their allies in the fake news media right back there all those people with the cameras are having an absolute meltdown because last night our campaign won a gigantic court victory in Colorado,” Trump said.

“Our opponents are showing every day that they hate democracy they are trying every illegal move they can to try and steal this election because they know that in a free and fair fight against President Trump and crooked Joe Biden, Biden doesn’t have a shot.” President Trump said.

“We have a President who is very corrupt and who is controlled very much by a lot of foreign countries.” “He’s incompetent he’s the worst president we’ve ever had.” Trump continued.

He said that Biden is such an incompetent President that he makes Jimmy Carter look good.

Former President Donald Trump issued a battle cry for the upcoming 2024 presidential race. Via a Truth Social media post, Trump beckoned his supporters to join the “final battle.”

His post also included a call for support to his Iowa Caucus Team, underlining his commitment to “finish the job once and for all” and evict Joe Biden from the White House.

“2024 is our final battle. With you at my side, we will demolish the Deep State, we will expel the warmongers from our government, we will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, we will throw off the sick political class that hates our Country, we will rout the Fake News Media, we will evict Joe Biden from the White House, and we will FINISH THE JOB ONCE AND FOR ALL! ia.donaldjtrump.com/”

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psak issued a dire warning about the potential actions of former President Donald Trump if he were to secure a second term.

“The threat of a second Trump term is still very real, and the things he is saying right now are some of the most concerning things we have ever heard him say… Trump is forecasting that in a second term, he will wield power however he chooses, unconstrained by the rule of law,” Psaki said.

“This is some truly scary, authoritarian Banana Republic-type stuff, and we should hear it that way. Just yesterday, he took to Truth Social to imply that Democrats or any political opponents, frankly, are the greatest threat to America and need to be rooted out like vermin,” she added.

“His team has also started to map out plans to invoke the Insurrection act on his first day in office, which basically would allow him to dispatch the military against civil demonstrations. Think about how crazy that is.”

