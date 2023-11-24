77-Year-Old Dolly Parton Steals Thanksgiving Halftime Show in Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading Outfit (VIDEO)

Dolly Parton on Thursday evening dazzled millions of viewers during the Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Thanksgiving halftime show.

The 77-year-old American icon wore a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit as she performed at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The crowd went wild as she sang “Jolene” and “9 to 5.”

WATCH:

Dolly Parton was a fan favorite.

