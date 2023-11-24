77-Year-Old Dolly Parton Steals Thanksgiving Halftime Show in Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading Outfit (VIDEO)

Dolly Parton on Thursday evening dazzled millions of viewers during the Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Thanksgiving halftime show.
The 77-year-old American icon wore a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit as she performed at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The crowd went wild as she sang “Jolene” and “9 to 5.”
WATCH:
Dolly Parton FULL Thanksgiving Halftime Show#NFL #AmericanFootball pic.twitter.com/hC6v38fa2v
— Crypto.Man (@viebkekatanoz) November 24, 2023
Dolly Parton was a fan favorite.
Dolly Parton got Tony Romo HORNED UPpic.twitter.com/yBty8OonCR
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2023
Dolly Parton is an American icon, she crushed it yesterday, and she can dress however she wants https://t.co/FtqQHLTMkp
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 24, 2023
I’m okay with Dolly Parton being President of the United States. https://t.co/zA2JVnJjdo
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 24, 2023
How bout that Dolly Parton. Talk about dressing for the occasion. Now that is impressive.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 23, 2023