Disgusting: Liberal Gun Grabbing Piers Morgan Asks Kyle Rittenhouse, Who Suffered from PTSD, How He Feels After He “Killed Two Human Beings and Wounded a Third” and Making Money Out of It (VIDEO)

In a recent unsettling interview, far-left British journalist Piers Morgan pressed Kyle Rittenhouse with disturbing questions regarding the fatal shooting incident in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on all charges in 2021 and has openly suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, was asked to describe his feelings of ‘killing’ two people and injuring a third.

Piers Morgan disregarded the ethical concerns around questioning a trauma survivor about such intimate and painful experiences.

Speaking with Rittenhouse, who is now 20 years old, Morgan asked, “And you’ve killed two human beings and wounded a third. I just wonder how that feels.”

In response, Rittenhouse—visibly uncomfortable—emphasized the inappropriateness of the question.

“I don’t think that’s an appropriate question to ask how it feels. It’s not an easy thing to do. It’s something I live with every single day. It’s nightmares I have. It’s something that I have to deal with. I have to deal with the PTSD and the trauma from having to do that,” said Rittenhouse.

Morgan then redirected the conversation onto Rittenhouse’s emotions and the forthcoming book he intends to publish, probing him about making money from the tragic story.

Rittenhouse defended his decision to write the book not as a money-making venture but as an effort to correct the narrative pushed by fake news media and to share his personal story.

“I’m not writing the book to make money. I’m writing the book to tell the story of what happened,” said Rittenhouse.

“I’m trying to change the narrative that media keeps putting out there, that I’m some type of white supremacist, racist person when that’s just not true.”

“I’m a 20-year-old kid who was put in a situation to where I was forced to defend myself, and I’m writing to put that into a book.”

“I wrote a story and put that in a book so I can share that with everybody, so they can understand what I went through, how my childhood was growing up, and the difficulties I deal with today.”

During the interview, Morgan also pressed into Rittenhouse’s status as a hero to some of the “far right.”

Rittenhouse then schooled Morgan that acting in self-defense during a life-threatening situation is a necessary measure for survival.

“Well, Piers, I’m not a hero. I did what I had to do to defend myself. There are countless Americans every day that defend themselves, and it’s not a heroic thing to do. It doesn’t make you a villain, but it doesn’t make you a hero. It’s doing the right thing to stay alive. If I didn’t defend myself, I wouldn’t be here talking today,” said Rittenhouse.

Morgan also asked Rittenhouse why he was allowed to carry a gun at a young age.

Rittenhouse told Morgan that “Americans have the right to bear arms. It’s our right as Americans to possess these arms, to carry these firearms and to use them to protect ourselves.”

WATCH: