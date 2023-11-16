Disgraceful: Vehicle Driving China President Xi Jinping Almost Runs Over US Marine (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Communist leader of China Xi Jinping met up with Joe Biden on Tuesday for the first time in over a year.

The two met at the historic Filoli Estate near Northern California’s coastal range.

The meeting started off rocky after the vehicle Xi Jinping was riding in took a very wide turn that almost resulted in a U.S. Marine getting hit.

WATCH:

If it wasn’t for the Marine taking a step backwards there is no doubt Jinping’s driver would’ve hit the Marine.

During the visit, Biden and Jinping discussed numerous topics such as agreeing to combat fentanyl and restore military communications with one another.

The meeting was initially reported as an improvement in U.S. relations with China but directly after the meeting in an off-the-cuff remark Biden referred to Xi as a “dictator.”

LISTEN:

Biden calls Xi Jinping a dictator after face-to-face meeting “He is a dictator in the sense that he runs a communist-based country that is completely different from ours,” the US president said. Beijing responded by criticizing Biden’s statement. Nice ending of the visit … pic.twitter.com/dKY94oUNrp — Jürgen Nauditt (@jurgen_nauditt) November 16, 2023

Blinken looked like he wanted to crawl into a hole when Biden said Xi is a dictator.

pic.twitter.com/HmbEJBalWy — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 16, 2023

During another part of Biden’s sit down with Jinping his microphone was shut off while making a joke.

READ: