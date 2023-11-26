Derek Chauvin’s Mom Responds to His Stabbing, Says She Found Out Through the Media Because Prison Never Contacted Her

The mother of Derek Chauvin says that the prison did not contact her or any other family members in the 24 hours after her son was stabbed and seriously injured.

Chauvin was stabbed at the medium security Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday.

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced on Saturday that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is expected to survive, telling NBC News, “I can confirm that, as of last night, Chauvin was expected to survive.” No additional details about his condition were provided.

His mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, says she had to find out about the stabbing and her son’s condition through the media because prison officials never contacted her.

“I can’t even think what to say. I haven’t been to bed and made a path in my kitchen and living room floor by pacing. I am worried and scared,” Pawlenty told Alpha News.

“How the hell do these news agencies know and his own mother doesn’t even know? And that [prison] has an emergency contact number [for me],” Pawlenty added. “I have to stay strong for Derek as he does for me. There is no stronger love than a mother’s love.”

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the incident took place at about 12:30 p.m., and “responding employees isolated and contained the incident … responding employees initiated life-saving measures for one incarcerated individual. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were requested while life-saving efforts continued. The incarcerated individual was transported by EMS to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.”

Chauvin’s attorney, Bill Mohrman, told the outlet, “We have attempted to contact the Bureau of Prisons regarding the media reports regarding Mr. Chauvin and we have not heard back.”

Attorney Gregory Erickson, who represented Chauvin in a civil case, said that his family has not been updated on Chauvin’s condition, according to a report from The Hill.

“As an outsider, I view this lack of communication with his attorneys and family members as completely outrageous,” Erickson said. “It appears to be indicative of a poorly run facility and indicates how Derek’s assault was allowed to happen.”

“Although Derek’s family assumes he is stable because of a third-party report (not direct contact), they are understandably doubtful because of the lack of transparency that has permeated this ordeal,” he added.

The Tucson prison is notorious for poor security and staffing issues.

Chauvin was the officer filmed kneeling on George Floyd during his fatal interaction with police. His death caused nationwide riots throughout the summer of 2020.

Chauvin is currently serving simultaneous 21-year sentences for violating Floyd’s civil rights and second-degree murder.

The Supreme Court denied hearing his appeal last week.