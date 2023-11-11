Democrat Cenk Uygur Loses It on Piers Morgan Show Upon Hearing Some Uncomfortable Facts from Rabbi Shmuley: “You Bigot, You Racist!” (VIDEO)

In a fiery exchange on the “Piers Morgan Uncensored” show, Democrat Presidential Candidate Cenk Uygur and Rabbi Shmuley Boteach engaged in a heated debate over Middle Eastern politics, resulting in a meltdown from Uygur.

The conversation turned intense when Rabbi Shmuley outlined a series of historical events involving the Palestinian state proposals. He asserted that the Palestinians had opportunities to establish a state in 1936, 1947, 1967, 2000, and 2008 but rejected these offers.

“The Palestinians were offered a state in 1936, and the Peel Commission rejected it. They were offered a state in 1947. The UN Partition Plan, they rejected it. They were offered a state in 1967 after Israel conquered Judea and Samaria and the West Bank, they rejected it. They were offered a state in 2000. Yasser Arafat, Ehud Barak, they rejected it. They were offered a state with Ehud Olmert 2008, they rejected it. Israel unilaterally withdrew from Gaza in 2005 and they did not create a state,” said Rabbi Shmuley.

Rabbi Shmuley then challenged Uygur’s stance on the conflict, questioning his silence on various historical events.

“Where were you Cenk, when you say that you care about Palestinian children? When Hamas stole the highest rate of per capita international foreign aid, larger than the Marshall Plan, from Palestinian children.

“Did not build schools for them, did not build hospitals, took all the money to buy bombs and to build a network of tunnels which is larger than the New York subway system, where were you then?!”

“Why did you only come up now? In fact, when Bashar al-Assad killed 600,000 children, Arab children when he gassed them with mustard gas. My organization took out full-page New York Times ads to protect them. Where were you then? You don’t care about Arab children. You are a Jew hater, defined as someone who only wants to lie and say that the Jews are genocide,” said Rabbi Shmuley.

Uygur lashed out at Rabbi Shmuley and resorted to name-calling and agitation, which usually signifies a loss in their argument, calling him a “racist” and a “bigot.”

Rabbi Shmuley defended his right to express his views on the show, accusing Uygur of trying to silence him due to his ignorance of the facts and history.

“And don’t try to cancel me and say that I shouldn’t be on. You’re not a producer of this show. Just because you are ignorant of the facts and ignorant of the history does not mean that you can cancel my voice,” said Rabbi Shmuley.

WATCH: