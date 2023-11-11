Country Music Legend John Rich Pays Tribute to US Veterans with New Release “The Man” in Celebration of Veterans Day (VIDEO)

Multi-platinum country music legend John Rich has released a heartfelt new single titled “The Man” in a moving tribute to U.S. veterans, coinciding with the celebration of Veterans Day.

This song holds a special significance as it not only honors all veterans but also pays personal homage to Rich’s grandfather, a World War II veteran.

“In honor of my Papaw Rich, and all the Veterans of foreign war, my song “The Man” is out today!” Rich wrote on Thursday.

Rich’s inspiration for the song comes from a place of deep respect and admiration for the sacrifices and contributions of American veterans.

“I wrote this song about my Grandfather’s service in WWII, but also for ALL our Veterans who have served over the decades on behalf of our nation,” Rich penned in a powerful caption accompanying the song’s release.

“I hope this song reminds everyone of their family heroes who served, and brings a sense of American pride and honor to their hearts. I was honored to have Veterans from WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Iraqi Freedom and Desert Storm representing all the major conflicts we’ve been in since 1940 featured together in the video for “The Man.” The Greatest Generation are the shoulders we have stood upon since WWII, and now it’s our turn to be the strong shoulders for future Americans. The bar has been set, it’s time to rise to the occasion,” he added.

The song begins by painting a vivid picture of his grandfather’s experience in the war, enlisting in 1941 after the attack on Pearl Harbor. It describes the harsh realities of war, from storming beaches to enduring harsh conditions in jungles, and highlights the bravery and resilience shown in the face of injury and the loss of fellow soldiers.

The chorus, “If it wasn’t for the good Lord and the man / There wouldn’t be a breath of freedom in this land,” underscores the theme of gratitude and respect for the sacrifices made by these soldiers. Rich credits them for preserving the freedom that people in the United States enjoy, suggesting that the outcome of the war was pivotal in shaping the world as it is known today.

Rich acknowledges his own connection to this legacy as a grandson of a World War II veteran. While he hasn’t had to fight in a war himself, he expresses a readiness to defend America, showing a personal commitment to the values and sacrifices of the generations before him.

You can download the song here.

WATCH: