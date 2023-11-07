Cori Bush Goes on Unhinged Rant in Congress on the Censure Resolution of Rashida Tlaib, Screams About Slavery (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush (MO) on Tuesday went on an unhinged rant on the House floor on the censure of terrorist sympathizer Rashida Tlaib.

Over the weekend Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reintroduced her resolution to censure Tlaib.

This comes after Rashida Tlaib called for genocide of the Israeli Jews on Twitter one day after surviving her censure vote.

Nothing to see here folks, just a U.S. congressional representative calling for Jewish genocide and mass murder. https://t.co/1k3BncKRmv — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 4, 2023

MTG amended the word “insurrection” to “illegal occupation” in her new resolution to censure Tlaib after 22 Republicans voted to table the previous censure.

“I’m reintroducing my censure resolution against Terrorist Tlaib,” Green wrote, adding, “I am removing “insurrection” and replacing it with “illegal occupation” on Oct 18th that broke the same federal laws as Jan 6 and led to hundreds of arrest and assault on Cap Police.”

I’m reintroducing my censure resolution against Terrorist Tlaib. I am removing “insurrection” and replacing it with “illegal occupation” on Oct 18th that broke the same federal laws as Jan 6 and led to hundreds of arrest and assault on Cap Police. 1/3 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 4, 2023

Rashida Tlaib, dressed in a Palestinian keffiyeh (a terrorist scarf), began crying on Tuesday and had to be consoled by Ilhan Omar.

WATCH:

Rashida Tlaib began crying and had to be consoled by Ilhan Omar today on the House floor. pic.twitter.com/4e5dsL2yfI — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 7, 2023

Rep. Cori Bush shouted from the House floor and accused Republicans of trying to silence the only “Palestinian American” in Congress.

Then she brought up slavery.

“It’s not surprising because this place was where 1,700 members of Congress, this elected body, enslaved black people! It’s not surprising because they thought it was right!” Cori Bush shouted.

Bush shouted after she was gaveled and told her time was up.

WATCH:

Cori Bush just went on what is probably the most unhinged rant I've ever seen in Congress on the censure resolution of Rashida Tlaib. She even refused to stop after the mic was cut off. pic.twitter.com/yon1HfFEaP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 7, 2023

The House of Representatives voted to advance the censure on Tuesday. Six Republicans voted to table the censure, according to Fox News. One Democrat voted with Republicans to advance the censure vote.

The vote whether to censure Tlaib will take place on Wednesday.

