Cori Bush Goes on Unhinged Rant in Congress on the Censure Resolution of Rashida Tlaib, Screams About Slavery (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush (MO) on Tuesday went on an unhinged rant on the House floor on the censure of terrorist sympathizer Rashida Tlaib.
Over the weekend Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reintroduced her resolution to censure Tlaib.
This comes after Rashida Tlaib called for genocide of the Israeli Jews on Twitter one day after surviving her censure vote.
Nothing to see here folks, just a U.S. congressional representative calling for Jewish genocide and mass murder. https://t.co/1k3BncKRmv
— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 4, 2023
MTG amended the word “insurrection” to “illegal occupation” in her new resolution to censure Tlaib after 22 Republicans voted to table the previous censure.
“I’m reintroducing my censure resolution against Terrorist Tlaib,” Green wrote, adding, “I am removing “insurrection” and replacing it with “illegal occupation” on Oct 18th that broke the same federal laws as Jan 6 and led to hundreds of arrest and assault on Cap Police.”
I’m reintroducing my censure resolution against Terrorist Tlaib.
I am removing “insurrection” and replacing it with “illegal occupation” on Oct 18th that broke the same federal laws as Jan 6 and led to hundreds of arrest and assault on Cap Police.
1/3
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 4, 2023
Rashida Tlaib, dressed in a Palestinian keffiyeh (a terrorist scarf), began crying on Tuesday and had to be consoled by Ilhan Omar.
WATCH:
Rashida Tlaib began crying and had to be consoled by Ilhan Omar today on the House floor. pic.twitter.com/4e5dsL2yfI
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 7, 2023
Rep. Cori Bush shouted from the House floor and accused Republicans of trying to silence the only “Palestinian American” in Congress.
Then she brought up slavery.
“It’s not surprising because this place was where 1,700 members of Congress, this elected body, enslaved black people! It’s not surprising because they thought it was right!” Cori Bush shouted.
Bush shouted after she was gaveled and told her time was up.
WATCH:
Cori Bush just went on what is probably the most unhinged rant I've ever seen in Congress on the censure resolution of Rashida Tlaib.
She even refused to stop after the mic was cut off. pic.twitter.com/yon1HfFEaP
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 7, 2023
The House of Representatives voted to advance the censure on Tuesday. Six Republicans voted to table the censure, according to Fox News. One Democrat voted with Republicans to advance the censure vote.
The vote whether to censure Tlaib will take place on Wednesday.
Fox News reported:
House Democrats failed to shield progressive Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., from a looming censure on Tuesday, teeing up a vote on whether to punish her for inflammatory anti-Israel comments.
A single Democratic lawmaker joined most House Republicans to advance the censure resolution, a largely symbolic reprimand, with a vote to kill the measure falling short 208 to 213.
Six Republican lawmakers voted to table the resolution, which would have effectively killed it – Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Ken Buck, R-Colo., John Duarte, R-Calif., Mike Garcia, R-Calif., Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., and Tom McClintock, R-Calif.
It was not immediately clear which Democratic lawmaker voted with Republicans to move the censure forward. The actual vote on censuring Tlaib is expected to now occur on Wednesday.