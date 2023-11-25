Conor McGregor Steps Up- Offers Reward to Heroes Who Defended Children From Knife-Wielding Attacker

Ireland is still reeling after multiple people, including children, were stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday.

Following the attack, five-time world champion MMA fighter and Irishman Conor McGregor weighed in on the vicious assault on the innocent children.

After news of the stabbing broke, Conor McGregor posted: “Ireland, we are at war.”

Ireland, we are at war. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2023

Now, McGregor has rewarded those who stepped in to stop the attack, including delivery driver Caio Benicio.

The Daily Mail reports that Benicio neutralized the perpetrator with his bicycle helmet.

McGregor, who owns The Black Forge Inn, invited Benicio to eat for free at the establishment for life.

The working man is the real hero! Bravo our Brazilian brother in Ireland, working hard, earning a living, and contributing to Irish society! This is it! We love, appreciate and respect you greatly! Thank you so much Caio Benicio! You are forever free to eat at my establishment,… https://t.co/orqQ70N4MB — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2023

Warren Donohoe, the father of a young autistic girl who ran to the nearby hospital to get help, tackled the attacker.

McGregor made the same offer to Donohoe.

Irish hero, Warren Donohoe! On the house in my establishment for life. Thank you Warren and bravo ❤️ https://t.co/WYPXePAbjq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2023

In the attack, three children were seriously injured, and five people were hospitalized. One young girl remains in critical condition.

The individual responsible for the stabbing spree is thought to be an Algerian migrant, according to Gript Media.

The knife attack rampage spurred riots and protests across the city of Dublin — with Irish citizens demanding restrictions on migration to the country.

McGregor has been outspoken following the incident, calling for changes to Irish residency law to curtail immigration.

“Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough. There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening fact. NOT GOOD ENOUGH. Make change or make way. Ireland for the victory God bless those attacked today, we pray.”